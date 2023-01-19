Post Launches New RockStar Shaped Pebbles Crunch'd

If you love the taste of Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles, but wish they had just a little more crunch, then it's your lucky day. This week, Post announced that for the first time ever, they are adding a new cereal form to their Pebbles lineup with the introduction of the all-new Pebbles Crunch'd featuring Rockstar Shapes. The new shape is exactly what it sounds like a star, and it is described by the brand as allowing cereal fans to enjoy the flavor while dialing up the crunch on the beloved cereal favorites.

Fruity Pebbles Crunch'd features sweetened corn and oat puffed cereal with snackable crunchy RockStar Shapes, while Cocoa Pebbles Crunch'd consists of sweetened chocolate flavored corn and oat puffed cereal with real cocoa and snackable crunchy RockStar shapes. Both Pebbles Crunch'd varieties are available now at retailers nationwide.

This new Pebbles variety is just the latest Pebbles innovation. Last year, the brand debuted their limited-edition Halloween Fruity Pebbles as well as their Marshmallow Cocoa Pebbles and a variety of other Pebbles offerings.

This is also just the latest news from Post who also announced this week that that they are participating in the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration with two new cereals, a one-of-a-kind themed fruity cereal and a new-to-market confetti cake flavored cereal as well as a special edition collector's cereal item. The cereals are available now while the collector's item — a Mickey Mouse-themed collector's metal tin — will be available a little later this year.

What do you think? Will you be trying out the new Pebbles Crunch'd with RockStar Shapes? Does the idea of a crunchier take on Pebbles favorites appeal to you? Which is your favorite variety of Pebbles cereal, fruity or cocoa? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!