It's Pumpkin Spice Season: A Roundup

It's that time of year again. August is coming to an end and the "-ber" months — September, October, and November — are just around the corner. And while that means fall is nearly upon us, it also means that it's pumpkin spice season. Starbucks officially ushered in the fan favorite season earlier this week with the return of its beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte for its 20th anniversary year as well as their new fall drink menu, but it isn't just the PSL that pumpkin lovers can indulge in. This time of year, there is a whole world of treats to enjoy across nearly every category imaginable. While we've already seen some pumpkin-themed delights announced — Hostess and Voortman have announced their treats, as have Nestle Toll House and even Hefty and Build-A-Bear have pumpkin spice offerings this year — there are plenty more treats to go around. To that end, we've compiled a roundup of some of the best pumpkin spice and fall-themed treats this year covering just about everything you can imagine. If it's pumpkin, this list has it — and a few other treats, too. Read on for this year's pumpkin spice all the things roundup!

Pumpkin Spice Cheerios Returning this fall to make breakfast even more fun are Pumpkin Spice Cheerios. The gluten free cereal features real pumpkin puree and a blend of cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg. It's also not just for breakfast, as it makes for a tasty snack by itself or added to other recipes, like trail mix. It's available at select retailers nationwide now for a limited-time. prevnext

Kind Thins Even granola bar-style snacks are taking on a seasonal spin! Kind has debuted two new Kind Thins bars for the fall, Chocolate Pumpkin Spice and Caramel Apple Cinnamon. Chocolate Pumpkin Spice is described as a delicious spice blend is paired with the taste of smooth dark chocolate, almonds & peanuts, and real pumpkin, for a premium take on a fall favorite while Caramel Apple Cinnamon is described as a rich caramel drizzle and coating combined with the sweet taste of apple & cinnamon, rounded out by the nuttiness of almonds, peanuts, and pecans. Both are available at retailers now. prevnext

Dunkin' and Folgers You can also get your seasonal coffee fix at home, not just at the coffee shop. Dunkin' and Folgers both have new offerings just in time for the season. Dunkin' new Cold Brew Concentrate Coffee is now available and can be found in the roasted coffee aisle. By just adding water, milk or your favorite creamer or mix-in of choice, the Cold Brew Concentrate magically transforms into a deliciously bold and smooth cup of cold brew. Available in Black, Caramel and Pumpkin Spice flavors, with more flavors to come, coffee drinkers will have fun transforming their concentrate into tasty cups of cold brew. Folgers Mardi Gras Blend keeps the good times rolling with every cup and was crafted to honor the vibrant spirit of its hometown, New Orleans. It is a flavorful and rich medium-dark roast coffee with a cocoa and caramel finish that makes every sip feel like a celebration. It can be found exclusively at Walmart, in-store and online, year-round (not just during Mardi Gras!). Folgers is further committed to the city of New Orleans through its donation of $25,000 to the Trombone Shorty Foundation, benefitting the city's youth. prevnext

Goldfish Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Grahams Back again this year are Dunkin's collaboration with Goldfish, Goldfish Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Grahams. "Following the overwhelming success and immense fan adoration of last year's pumpkin-spice-lover-approved treat in the grocery aisles, two iconic brands reunite to bring back the limited-edition Goldfish Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Grahams. Featuring flavor notes of pumpkin, donut glaze, and warm spices – including cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg – these grahams promise a taste sensation that's perfect for the season. Available online at shop.goldfishsmiles.com and in stores nationwide wherever Goldfish is sold starting in September, they are sold for a suggested retail price of $3.69, while supplies last. prevnext

Philadelphia Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese Sometimes you just need a little pumpkin spice to add to your favorite treats and that's where Philadelphia comes in. Once again, Philadelphia is back with its iconic Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese for a limited time this fall. This year marks the 10th anniversary for the beloved seasonal treat that consistently ranks as one of the most popular pumpkin spice products in the U.S. each year. prevnext

Pillsbury Pillsbury is also in on the pumpkin trend this year, but their seasonal offerings go just a bit further. Back this year are the Perfectly Pumpkin Moist Supreme Premium Cake Mix that pairs with the Seasonal Cream Cheese Frosting as well as the Cinnamon Bun Flavored Moist Supreme Premium Cake Mix and Cinnamon Bun Flavored Frosting. Also returning are Pillsbury Pumpkin Spice Grands biscuits as well as Pillsbury Fall Ready to Bake Pumpkin Cream Cheese and Salted Caramel Apple Cookie Dough varieties. And this year, if you aren't feeling pumpkin, Pillsbury still has you covered. The brand has also introduced Banana Bread Batter. Just cut, squeeze, and bake and you will have homemade banana bread in just 60-70 minutes with minimal prep. prevnext

Jet-Puffed Pumpkin Spice Marshmallows You don't have to go full pumpkin spice to enjoy the seasonal flavor; you can just add an element of it to your drinks and treats, thanks to Jet-Puffed! Jet-Puffed is bringing Pumpkin Spice marshmallows to store shelves this season. The limited-edition marshmallows shaped like pumpkins are here to puff up any moment and are perfect to include in flavorful fall recipes, to kick your pumpkin spice latte up a notch, or to enjoy as a snack on their own. The Pumpkin Spice marshmallows will be available at retailers nationwide. prevnext

BurgerFi Pumpkin Shake Even burgers are getting in on pumpkin spice season — or at least the shakes that go with them are! This fall, BurgerFi is offering the Pumpkin Shake. The shake is described as being all-natural and a blend of creamy vanilla custard made with all-natural pumpkin puree. Fans can follow the restaurant chain on social media to for the official announcement of the Pumpkin Shake's launch. prevnext

Chobani Oatmilk Pumpkin Spice Another cooler option for all things pumpkin spice can be found in Chobani's seasonal lineup. This year, Chobani has several pumpkin-themed treats, including Chobani Oatmilk Pumpkin Spice. Chobani Oatmilk Pumpkin Spice is a creamy, limited batch oat drink made from whole grains. It's vegan-friendly, dairy and lactose free, and a good source of calcium per the brand. Chobani with Zero Sugar Pumpkin Spice: Chobani's one-of-a-kind Greek Yogurt with zero sugar* is now available for a limited time in the flavor of the season. Enjoy pumpkin-spiced notes in every spoonful without any guilt. Available in 5.3-ounce single-serve cups, at a suggested retail price of $1.59. Chobani Coffee Creamer Pumpkin Spice Flavored: Natural cream, real milk, cane sugar, and natural flavors give every sip of coffee a warm, pumpkin spiced note. Available in 24-ounce cartons, at a suggested retail price of $5.49. Chobani Oat Coffee Creamer Pumpkin Spice Flavored: Made from gluten-free, whole grain oats, our non-dairy creamer with natural flavors gives every sip of coffee a warm, pumpkin-spiced note. Available in 24-ounce cartons, at a suggested retail price of $5.49. Chobani Flip Pumpkin Harvest Crisp: Oatmeal pastry pieces, creamy frosting chunks, and cinnamon frosted cookies tumble together in Chobani Pumpkin Greek Yogurt. Available in 4.5-ounce single-serve cups, at a suggested retail price of $1.79. Chobani Greek Yogurt Pumpkin Spice Blended: Real pumpkin blended with seasonal spices of nutmeg and cinnamon is the flavor of the season. Available in 5.3-ounce single-serve cups, at a suggested retail price of $1.59. prevnext