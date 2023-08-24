Starbucks Announces Return of Pumpkin Spice Latte, New Fall Drink Menu

Much of the U.S. may be in the grips of a major heat wave, but starting Thursday, August 24th, it is officially fall — at least for coffee fans. On Wednesday, Starbucks announced that on Thursday, August 24th, they will debut their Fall 2023 menu, which means the beloved and iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte is back for its 20th anniversary year — and this year, Starbucks is bringing back a couple of other fan-favorites as well as introducing a new pumpkin beverage into the mix.

Beginning on Thursday, the fall lineup is officially back in stores and will include the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, returning for its fifth year, the returning Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, and the Pumpkin Spice Latte. New additions to the list are the Iced Pumpkin cream Chai Tea Latte which pairs a rich blend of spiced chai notes with pumpkin cream cold foam and dusting of pumpkin spice, and the new Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, which combines Starbucks Blonde Espresso with notes of apple, cinnamon, and brown sugar, shaken together and topped with oatmilk. In terms of food, the Owl Cake Pop and Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin are back this year, along with a new Baked Apple Croissant.

Additionally, for the first time ever, Starbucks Reserve locations will also introduce the Starbucks Reserve Pumpkin Spice Latte as well as a full fall menu that includes the new Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Iced Latte and Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini.

2023 Marks 20 Years of the PSL

The beloved fall beverage was first offered by the chain in the fall of 2003 after the beverage began development in January of that year following the brand’s success with winter seasonal drinks. It quickly became a sensation and remains the brand’s most popular seasonal beverage and is credited for starting the pumpkin spice trend which has gone on to expand into virtually every imaginable category — food and otherwise — during the fall. In 2015, Starbucks made a change to the original recipe of the drink to remove artificial colors and include real pumpkin.

In Other Pumpkin Spice News

Starbucks isn’t the only brand getting ready for Pumpkin Spice Season. Nestle Toll House recently revealed that they are bringing back two fan-favorite cookies as well as introducing a brand-new seasonal treat. The brand recently announced that not only are both Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough and M&M’s Ghoul’s Mix Sugar Cookie Dough returning this year, but they are also launching the new Hot Cocoa & Marshmallow Morsels just in time for holiday baking.

Returning for the fall is fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough. The treat is described as a mix of sweet pumpkin spice flavor and premiere White Morsels and is a great way to embrace all things pumpkin spice and kick off the fall season. It’s available in 14 oz packages with a suggested retail of $4.40, though price may vary by retailer.

Also returning is the beloved M&M’s Ghoul’s Mix Sugar Cookie Dough. Just in time for trick or treat season — though heavy on the “treat” — the deliciously spooky cookie dough is also returning in 14 oz packages with a suggested retail of $4.40. As for the new offering, this fall, Toll House is putting a new twist on a classic with Hot Cocoa & Marshmallow Morsels. The morsels combine strong, rich hot cocoa and light sweet marshmallow flavor in morsels that are the perfect addition to your baked goods but are just as delicious straight form the bag. They are available in 9 oz packages for a suggested price of $3.79. All three seasonal offerings are set to start rolling out this month.

Are you looking forward to the return of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte?