Hostess & Voortman Get Ready for Fall With Returning Pumpkin Spice Treats

With August well underway, many are already looking towards fall and rightfully so. Summer's big movies are, for the most part, already in theaters and across the country kids are either gearing up to go back to school or are already there. With that in mind, Halloween items have already started popping up on store shelves and the world of snacks and treats is also getting into the spirit by bringing back beloved flavors like apple and pumpkin spice. This year, both Hostess and Voortman are getting into the fall festive spirit by bringing back several fan-favorite treats as well as introducing some brand-new items to the lineup as well.

This fall, Hostess is bringing back Maple Glazed Donettes, Pumpkin Spice Twinkies, and Iced Pumpkin CupCakes, as well as the fan-favorite Spooky Twinkies and ScaryCakes with Halloween in mind. You can check out the descriptions of those products below.

• Hostess Maple Glazed Donettes: Light, airy, bite-sized donuts covered in a sweet maple glaze.

• Hostess Pumpkin Spice Twinkies: Classic sponge cake with a creamy pumpkin spice-flavored filling.

• Hostess Iced Pumpkin CupCakes: Moist iced pumpkin cake with a creamy center, topped with icing and an orange squiggle.

• Hostess Spooky Twinkies: Fluffy chocolate sponge cake with a creamy vanilla filling.

• Hostess ScaryCakes: Moist chocolate cake with a creamy center, topped with orange icing and The Original Squiggle.

Voortman is also bringing back their popular seasonal Pumpkin Spice Wafers, but this year the brand is mixing things up a bit. For fall 2023, Voortman is introducing the new Apple Pie Wafers. The new snack features Crisp wafers sandwiched between fruity apple pie-flavored creme. Both the Voortman and Hostess products will be showing up on store shelves through the fall season.

Even Goat Cheese Is Getting in on the Pumpkin Trend

Also back this year is another fall-themed food offering — though one that might be a little unexpected. Montchevre goat cheese is bringing back their spiced pumpkin goat cheese 4 oz log this fall. It's available. now for a limited time and features a blend of earthy pumpkin with hints of nutmeg and cinnamon. The brand suggests that this seasonal offering would not only be fantastic for a fall charcuterie board but would also go well topped on butternut squash pasta.

Hostess Also Has Halloween Costumes — For People and For Pets

If fall snacking isn't quite enough this year or you just want to show your love for your favorite Hostess products, the brand has also launched Hostess Halloween costumes. Available in both adult and pet sizes, you can now dress as a Hostess Twinkie or a Hostess CupCake for Halloween. The costumes are available for purchase on Amazon.

In Other Snacking News

Outside of the pumpkin flavor trend, this week also saw the launch of Snyder of Hanover's Beer Flavored Oktoberfest Rings, a new pretzel offering that combines the perfect pairing of beer and pretzels into one treat. Also in the "not pumpkin spice" flavored snack corner, Lay's recently announced that as part of their Flavor Swap lineup — which is returning for its third year — Lay's Kettle Cooked Ruffles All Dressed chips are entering the lineup. As the name implies, the chips are inspired by the number one Ruffles chip flavor in Canada. In addition to All Dressed, Lays is bringing back some other favorite mashup chips from previous Flavor Swap collections: Lay's Cheeto Cheese, Lay's Doritos Cool Ranch, and Lay's Wavy Funyuns Onion.

What is your favorite fall treat? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.