7-Eleven Kicks Off Fall Beverage Season With Pumpkin Coffee Menu

August may have just begun but don't let the warm weather fool you; summer may technically still be in full swing but fall has unofficially arrived — at least according to 7-Eleven. The convenience store chain launched their seasonal fall coffee flavors on August 1st, including their Pumpkin Spice Latte, and more fall treats are on the way.

According to Chewboom, available now at 7-Eleven, fans can get the Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Pie Coffee, and Pumpkin Syrup. You can check out their descriptions below.

▪ Pumpkin Spice Latte: Sip on the classic with its seasonal spices atop a creamy pumpkin flavored latte all autumn long.

▪ Pumpkin Pie Coffee: Upgrade your traditional black coffee with a little bit of pumpkin pie. Pro tip: Try the brand's Pumpkin Somethin' recipe hack by adding a dash of pumpkin spice and two sweet cream-flavored creamer packets to any hot or iced coffee.

▪ Pumpkin Syrup: Double up on pumpkin by mixing in pumpkin-flavored syrup to your cup of Joe.

As for more fall-oriented items, beginning on August 30th, the Pumpkin Muffin and Apple Cider Donut will be joining the lineup, as well as other apple-flavored items, like the Apple Sack Pie and Apple Danish.

Starbucks is Reportedly Launching Their Fall Menu August 24th

7-Eleven isn't the only brand getting in on the flavor of fall. According to food blogger Markie Devo, Starbucks' fall menu was supposed to launch on Tuesday, August 29th, but has since been updated to Thursday, August 24th. It's said to run through November 1st. The menu will see the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte and the popular Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Apple Crips Oatmilk Macchiato but will also see the addition of the new Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte and new Iced Apple Crips Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. On the snack side of things, the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin is returning, as is the Owl Cake Pop and they will be joined by the Baked Apple Croissant (at warming stores only). It's important to note that this is all just a report at this time; Starbucks has yet to make an official announcement.

In Other Pumpkin Spice News

Starbucks isn't the only brand getting ready for Pumpkin Spice Season. Nestle Toll House recently revealed that they are bringing back two fan-favorite cookies as well as introducing a brand-new seasonal treat. The brand recently announced that not only are both Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough and M&M's Ghoul's Mix Sugar Cookie Dough returning this year, but they are also launching the new Hot Cocoa & Marshmallow Morsels just in time for holiday baking.

Returning for the fall is fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough. The treat is described as a mix of sweet pumpkin spice flavor and premiere White Morsels and is a great way to embrace all things pumpkin spice and kick off the fall season. It's available in 14 oz packages with a suggested retail of $4.40, though price may vary by retailer.

Also returning is the beloved M&M's Ghoul's Mix Sugar Cookie Dough. Just in time for trick or treat season — though heavy on the "treat" — the deliciously spooky cookie dough is also returning in 14 oz packages with a suggested retail of $4.40. As for the new offering, this fall, Toll House is putting a new twist on a classic with Hot Cocoa & Marshmallow Morsels. The morsels combine strong, rich hot cocoa and light sweet marshmallow flavor in morsels that are the perfect addition to your baked goods but are just as delicious straight form the bag. They are available in 9 oz packages for a suggested price of $3.79. All three seasonal offerings are set to start rolling out this month.

Will you be trying 7-Eleven's Pumpkin Spice Latte? Let us know in the comments.