Hefty Brings Back Pumpkin Spice Trash Bags For Fall

Last year, Hefty took all things fall to the next level with the introduction of their limited-edition Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Ultra Strong Trash Bags. The unique offering was an unexpected addition to the pumpkin spice all the things space that takes over this time of year and they ended up being a hit with fall lovers, selling out in just under three minutes. Now, this year, Hefty is giving fall fans what they want. On Wednesday, Hefty announced the return of Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Ultra Trash Bags.

Given the popular demand of the fall scented trash bags, this year, Hefty is bringing the product to the people. Last year, the bags were available on a special website but this time around, the seasonal product will be available for purchase in limited retailers. It’s important to note that the bags are still a limited-edition product and are expected to sell out — they’re just going bigger this year in terms of release so more people can enjoy them.

“When we saw just how quickly our Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Ultra Strong™ Trash Bags sold out last year, we knew we had struck a powerful nerve with fall fans,” said Brian Lutz, senior brand manager at Reynolds Consumer Products. “This year, we wanted to reward that pumpkin spice love in an even bigger way, and so we’ve made Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Trash Bags available for purchase in-store at key retailers. We hope pumpkin lovers all over the country will enjoy getting to indulge in their pumpkin spice obsession in this unexpected way, while Hefty’s® odor-control technology keeps their homes smelling clean.”

The Hefty Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Ultra Strong Trash Bags will go on sale for a limited time starting in September at retailers like Walmart, Target, Hy-Vee and more with a suggested retail of $5.99.

In Other Pumpkin Spice News

Nestle Toll House recently revealed that they are bringing back two fan-favorite cookies as well as introducing a brand-new seasonal treat. The brand recently announced that not only are both Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough and M&M’s Ghoul’s Mix Sugar Cookie Dough returning this year, but they are also launching the new Hot Cocoa & Marshmallow Morsels just in time for holiday baking.

Returning for the fall is fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough. The treat is described as a mix of sweet pumpkin spice flavor and premiere White Morsels and is a great way to embrace all things pumpkin spice and kick off the fall season. It’s available in 14 oz packages with a suggested retail of $4.40, though price may vary by retailer.

Also returning is the beloved M&M’s Ghoul’s Mix Sugar Cookie Dough. Just in time for trick or treat season — though heavy on the “treat” — the deliciously spooky cookie dough is also returning in 14 oz packages with a suggested retail of $4.40. As for the new offering, this fall, Toll House is putting a new twist on a classic with Hot Cocoa & Marshmallow Morsels. The morsels combine strong, rich hot cocoa and light sweet marshmallow flavor in morsels that are the perfect addition to your baked goods but are just as delicious straight form the bag. They are available in 9 oz packages for a suggested price of $3.79. All three seasonal offerings are set to start rolling out this month.

7-Eleven is also getting in on pumpkin spice this year. Available now at 7-Eleven, fans can get the Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Pie Coffee, and Pumpkin Syrup. As for more fall-oriented items, beginning on August 30th, the Pumpkin Muffin and Apple Cider Donut will be joining the lineup, as well as other apple-flavored items, like the Apple Sack Pie and Apple Danish.