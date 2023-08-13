Build-A-Bear Gets in on the Pumpkin Spice Game

Believe it or not, pumpkin spice season is upon us and it isn't just food that is getting in on the popular seasonal trend. Build-A-Bear is also all in on pumpkin spice this year with the return of their Pumpkin Spice scent as well as a special themed box of treats, the Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Box. Both selections are available now.

the SCENTiments Pumpkin Spice Scent is a scented disk that can be added to any bear or stuffed animal so that they will then smell like "pumpkin spice and everything nice". The Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice Box takes the love of pumpkin to the next level. The special HeartBox contains a Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice bear with soft orange fur and gold details, a gold pumpkin wristie, Big Heart Tea Co. Spicy Pumpkin Tea, a 12 oz Swig Life Fall Mug Tumbler, and a Trapp Fragrances Fireside Pumpkin Candle. Both the SCENTiment and the box are available in stores or on the Build-A-Bear website.

In Other Pumpkin Spice News

Nestle Toll House recently revealed that they are bringing back two fan-favorite cookies as well as introducing a brand-new seasonal treat. The brand recently announced that not only are both Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough and M&M's Ghoul's Mix Sugar Cookie Dough returning this year, but they are also launching the new Hot Cocoa & Marshmallow Morsels just in time for holiday baking.

Returning for the fall is fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough. The treat is described as a mix of sweet pumpkin spice flavor and premiere White Morsels and is a great way to embrace all things pumpkin spice and kick off the fall season. It's available in 14 oz packages with a suggested retail of $4.40, though price may vary by retailer.

Also returning is the beloved M&M's Ghoul's Mix Sugar Cookie Dough. Just in time for trick or treat season — though heavy on the "treat" — the deliciously spooky cookie dough is also returning in 14 oz packages with a suggested retail of $4.40. As for the new offering, this fall, Toll House is putting a new twist on a classic with Hot Cocoa & Marshmallow Morsels. The morsels combine strong, rich hot cocoa and light sweet marshmallow flavor in morsels that are the perfect addition to your baked goods but are just as delicious straight form the bag. They are available in 9 oz packages for a suggested price of $3.79. All three seasonal offerings are set to start rolling out this month.

7-Eleven is also getting in on pumpkin spice this year. Available now at 7-Eleven, fans can get the Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Pie Coffee, and Pumpkin Syrup. As for more fall-oriented items, beginning on August 30th, the Pumpkin Muffin and Apple Cider Donut will be joining the lineup, as well as other apple-flavored items, like the Apple Sack Pie and Apple Danish.