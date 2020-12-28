Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical Celebrity Cast Announced

✖

Tituss Burgess and Wayne Brady are among the famous faces who will cook up a previously-fictional musical in Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical. Inspired by a viral TikTok video performing a love ballad to Remy (voice of Patton Oswalt), the Parisian rat chef with a passion for food in Disney-Pixar's beloved animated film Ratatouille, the previously announced virtual one-night performance benefits The Actors Fund. The benefit stream takes place via TodayTix on January 1, 2021, at 7 PM EST.

Emmy-nominated Broadway alum Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) plays the role of Remy opposite Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), who reprises his role as chef Linguini from the social media version (via Playbill). Brady (Kinky Boots) will play Django, Remy's disapproving father, with Tony nominee Kevin Chamberlin (Netflix's The Prom) in the role of renowned chef and restaurateur Auguste Gusteau.

Other cast members include Tony winner André De Shields (Hadestown) as Anton Ego, famed and feared food critic, Adam Lambert (American Idol) as Remy’s older brother Emile, Tony winner Priscilla Lopez (A Chorus Line) as old lady Mabel, Tony nominee Ashley Park (Mean Girls) as tough cook Colette, Owen Tabaka as Young Ego, and Tony nominee Mary Testa (Oklahoma!) as Chef Skinner, the rat-hating head chef of the famed Gusteau’s restaurant.

Lucy Moss (Six co-creator) directs the adaptation from Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley (Circle Jerk), who are executive producers alongside Jeremy O. Harris.

"The love for the performing arts shines through in the Ratatouille-inspired TikToks from theater lovers around the world," Actors Fund President & CEO Joseph P. Benincasa said in a statement announcing the fan-made musical. "We're truly honored that producer Greg Nobile and Seaview will be bringing that love and collaborative spirit to this creative project, which is sure to bring joy to arts lovers far and wide this holiday season, while at the same time will help raise much-needed funds for those in need in our entertainment and performing arts community."

"It has been magical to watch the TikTok community create and embrace the #RatatouilleMusical," added Lizzy Hale, Senior Manager of Content at TikTok US. "From @e_jaccs' original ode to Remy to @shoeboxmusicals' set designs, seeing the endless creativity of the platform and the wider community rallying around it has inspired and driven a new forum for theater lovers to express themselves, participate, and enjoy the show. In a year where we saw Broadway close, the TikTok community brought musical fans together virtually with one of the most unique trends we have ever seen on platform."

The Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical streaming concert premieres on January 1 at 7 PM EST on TodayTix, where it will be available afterward to purchase and view on demand for 72 hours.