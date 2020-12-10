Fan-Made Ratatouille TikTok Musical to Get a One-Night Performance

✖

The Internet has brought some beautiful and bizarre things to fruition this year, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of us to spend more time indoors and social distancing. One of the most unique crowdsourced things to go viral in 2020 is definitely the Ratatouille musical, which was created by fans on TikTok as a tribute to the 2007 Disney/Pixar film of the same name. After weeks of videos contributing to the musical going viral, it looks like Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical is about to become a reality. This week, it was announced that the musical will be put on as a one-night-only concert on New Year's Day, January 1st beginning at 7 pm ET.

The concert will be produced by Seaview Productions (which is responsible for the Tony-winning show Slave Play), and is being presented "in association with TikTok." It will be live-streamed on TodayTix - which is currently offering presale tickets - and is set to benefit the Actors Fund. Once the event is live-streamed, it will be available to view for 72 hours. Details surrounding how the event will work amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and what the cast and crew will be like, will be announced at a later date, although the event teases "Broadway's biggest and brightest talents along with some of the most celebrated Tiktok creators."

"The love for the performing arts shines through in the Ratatouille-inspired TikToks from theater lovers around the world," Actors Fund President & CEO Joseph P. Benincasa said in a statement. "We're truly honored that producer Greg Nobile and Seaview will be bringing that love and collaborative spirit to this creative project, which is sure to bring joy to arts lovers far and wide this holiday season, while at the same time will help raise much-needed funds for those in need in our entertainment and performing arts community."

"It has been magical to watch the TikTok community create and embrace the #RatatouilleMusical," Lizzy Hale, Senior Manager of Content at TikTok US, added. "From @e_jaccs' original ode to Remy to @shoeboxmusicals' set designs, seeing the endless creativity of the platform and the wider community rallying around it has inspired and driven a new forum for theater lovers to express themselves, participate, and enjoy the show. In a year where we saw Broadway close, the TikTok community brought musical fans together virtually with one of the most unique trends we have ever seen on platform."

What do you think of the Ratatouille TikTok musical being made a reality? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!