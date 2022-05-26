Ray Liotta's Sudden Death Leaves Fans and Industry Shocked, Grieving
Iconic actor Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67 and both his fans and the industry are shocked and grieving. Liotta was the star of Goodfellas, Field of Dreams, Hannibal, Shades of Blue, The Many Saints of Newark, Blow, and so many other works of film, TV, stage – even video games (Grand Theft Auto: Vice City). His passing came suddenly and without warning; he reportedly died in his sleep while filming his latest movie in the Dominican Republic.
It's not just the loss of one of the greatest character actor icons of a generation that is really rocking people right now – as you can see below, the surprise of the news alone is tough for fans to get over.
'My Ray'
I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray.— Lorraine Bracco (@Lorraine_Bracco) May 26, 2022
I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta. pic.twitter.com/3gNjJFTAne
Ray Liotta's Goodfellas co-star and onscreen wife, Lorraine Bracco (The Sopranos) has spoken on his passing, sharing all the fondness and love earned by two stars who hit their biggest break together.prevnext
Peep The Range
That's range.
RIP Ray Liotta (1954-2022). pic.twitter.com/ALlMy2Saal— Museum of the Moving Image (@MovingImageNYC) May 26, 2022
We all know and love Ray Liotta for his signature scoundrel persona in so many of his most famous works – but as we are now reminded, the man had serious range.prevnext
The Scene We'll Always Remember
One of the greatest scenes in movie history. RIP Ray Liotta.pic.twitter.com/yo6Y6kqLjM— David Scott (@arghkid) May 26, 2022
There's a reason it endures as one of the more popular gifs and memes out there.prevnext
'Now Take Me To Jail'
RIP to the legend Ray Liotta pic.twitter.com/vkXf0KJu9g— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 26, 2022
Something about this scene gives us hope that Ray Liotta would go to his end with just as much swagger.prevnext
Where Did This Even Come From?!
Holy crap RIP Ray Liotta. That one came out of nowhere— Will Mavity (@mavericksmovies) May 26, 2022
Even as the entire world turns into a series of headlines from The Onion, no one had losing Ray Liotta on their 2022 bingo card.prevnext
The Brilliance of Insanity and Chaos
Holy crap RIP Ray Liotta. That one came out of nowhere— Will Mavity (@mavericksmovies) May 26, 2022
This is an apt description of Ray Liotta's screen presence.prevnext
Never Knew You, Will Always Miss You
God, so strange to never know a person, but still cuts so emotionally that they've passed on. RIP Ray Liotta. pic.twitter.com/KtDDtJeRjV— Jim Maxwell (@1jcmaxwell) May 26, 2022
The deep bond between an actor and his/her fans is a strange-yet-beautiful thing.prevnext
RIP Narrator
Always wished my life could’ve been narrated by Ray Liotta Goodfellas style. RIP. pic.twitter.com/DtjlDNv343— Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) May 26, 2022
Ray Liotta's voice was as iconic as his presence and those eyes...prevnext
One of the G.O.A.T.s
Ray Liotta’s performance in Goodfellas might be one of the single best in the history of movies. He also commanded the screen at every moment in Field of Dreams. Such a loss. RIP. pic.twitter.com/SqfXdeAW3Q— Hunter Bolding (@HunterBolding) May 26, 2022
Seriously, Liotta's performance in Goodfellas is one that virtually no other "descent into the abyss" story has ever told, since.prevnext
Muppet Love
Rest In Peace to the legendary Ray Liotta ❤️
He appeared in both Muppets from Space and Muppets Most Wanted. He was always such a good fella. pic.twitter.com/jseRvR4Hjk— Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) May 26, 2022
There's no love and validation like the kind you get from the Muppets. We should all be so lucky in our eulogies.prevnext
One of the Best for Last
RIP, Ray Liotta. One of his last roles was also one of his best, as the unnervingly calm Uncle Sal in The Many Saints of Newark. pic.twitter.com/FLZBll4aGu— Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) May 26, 2022
The Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark made Ray Liotta seem like the king lion of the gangster genre. Which, in many ways, he was.prev