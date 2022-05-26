Ray Liotta's Sudden Death Leaves Fans and Industry Shocked, Grieving

Iconic actor Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67 and both his fans and the industry are shocked and grieving. Liotta was the star of Goodfellas, Field of Dreams, Hannibal, Shades of Blue, The Many Saints of Newark, Blow, and so many other works of film, TV, stage – even video games (Grand Theft Auto: Vice City). His passing came suddenly and without warning; he reportedly died in his sleep while filming his latest movie in the Dominican Republic.

It's not just the loss of one of the greatest character actor icons of a generation that is really rocking people right now – as you can see below, the surprise of the news alone is tough for fans to get over.