Ray Liotta's Sudden Death Leaves Fans and Industry Shocked, Grieving

By Kofi Outlaw

Iconic actor Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67 and both his fans and the industry are shocked and grieving. Liotta was the star of Goodfellas, Field of Dreams, Hannibal, Shades of Blue, The Many Saints of Newark, Blow, and so many other works of film, TV, stage – even video games (Grand Theft Auto: Vice City). His passing came suddenly and without warning; he reportedly died in his sleep while filming his latest movie in the Dominican Republic. 

It's not just the loss of one of the greatest character actor icons of a generation that is really rocking people right now – as you can see below, the surprise of the news alone is tough for fans to get over. 

'My Ray'

Ray Liotta's Goodfellas co-star and onscreen wife, Lorraine Bracco (The Sopranos) has spoken on his passing, sharing all the fondness and love earned by two stars who hit their biggest break together.

Peep The Range

We all know and love Ray Liotta for his signature scoundrel persona in so many of his most famous works – but as we are now reminded, the man had serious range.

The Scene We'll Always Remember

There's a reason it endures as one of the more popular gifs and memes out there.

'Now Take Me To Jail'

Something about this scene gives us hope that Ray Liotta would go to his end with just as much swagger.

Where Did This Even Come From?!

Even as the entire world turns into a series of headlines from The Onion, no one had losing Ray Liotta on their 2022 bingo card.

The Brilliance of Insanity and Chaos

This is an apt description of Ray Liotta's screen presence.

Never Knew You, Will Always Miss You

The deep bond between an actor and his/her fans is a strange-yet-beautiful thing.

RIP Narrator

Ray Liotta's voice was as iconic as his presence and those eyes...

One of the G.O.A.T.s

Seriously, Liotta's performance in Goodfellas is one that virtually no other "descent into the abyss" story has ever told, since.

Muppet Love

There's no love and validation like the kind you get from the Muppets. We should all be so lucky in our eulogies.

One of the Best for Last

The Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark made Ray Liotta seem like the king lion of the gangster genre. Which, in many ways, he was.

