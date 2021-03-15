Reddit Is Down and the Internet Is Losing Its Mind

Ah, Reddit is down! Monday afternoon, the community-based website was taken completely offline, subsequently plunging a significant chunk of the internet into complete darkness. According to Downdetector, the outage doesn't appear to be an isolated incident by any stretch of the imagination, with reports coming on from virtually every major city across the United States.

Suffice to say, the outage has sent shockwaves through internet circles, with many Reddit users now left to Twitter and other social media networks to try passing the time on. Reddit has also acknowledged the issue through its status-tracking website, though the site remains down as of this writing.

Investigating: We are currently investigating this issue. https://t.co/7PS7atX1C2 — reddit status (@redditstatus) March 15, 2021

Keep scrolling to see what Reddit users are saying.