Reddit Is Down and the Internet Is Losing Its Mind
Ah, Reddit is down! Monday afternoon, the community-based website was taken completely offline, subsequently plunging a significant chunk of the internet into complete darkness. According to Downdetector, the outage doesn't appear to be an isolated incident by any stretch of the imagination, with reports coming on from virtually every major city across the United States.
Suffice to say, the outage has sent shockwaves through internet circles, with many Reddit users now left to Twitter and other social media networks to try passing the time on. Reddit has also acknowledged the issue through its status-tracking website, though the site remains down as of this writing.
Investigating: We are currently investigating this issue. https://t.co/7PS7atX1C2— reddit status (@redditstatus) March 15, 2021
Keep scrolling to see what Reddit users are saying.
Please Help
Reddit down please help— mr no life (@whytho6942069) March 15, 2021
Is It Ever Up?
Reddit is down for the 34th time this year— Cloud (@CloudsTalkShow) March 15, 2021
Wide Open Schedule
@reddit has gone down. Well... now what do I do with my evening #reddit #nowwhat— Jessica Morris (@JessMImagery) March 15, 2021
To The Moon
@reddit down? Hedgies mad we didn’t sell our #GME today as they manipulated the market? 🚀🌙💎🙌🏼🦍 #doge #gme— DOGE_GME_MOON (@DOGE_GME_MOON) March 15, 2021
Keep On Keeping On
Reddit is down pic.twitter.com/dMVdKOuTBn— Katie 🏳️🌈 (@keccks) March 15, 2021
Cya Later Internet
Microsoft down, now reddit's down? Might as well turn off the whole internet, just give everyone a hard reboot— Benjaninja (@ItsBenjaninja) March 15, 2021
Whoops
who else is searching "is reddit down" on twitter— 👋🐥 (@dagvogeltje) March 15, 2021
Cover photo by Thiago Prudêncio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Imagesprev