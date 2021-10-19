WATCH: Retired Air Force Officers Present Evidence UFOs Tampered With America’s Nuclear Arsenal

A group of former Air Force officers, led by retired USAF Captain Robert Salas, suggests it has irrefutable evidence that UFOs have tampered with American nuclear weapons. In a matter of minutes, Salas and his colleague will launch a press conference from the National Press Club in Washington DC to provide the aforementioned evidence.

You can watch a live stream of the event below. It’s set to begin at 8:45 a.m. Eastern time.

“Former Air Force officer, Robert Salas, was the on-duty commander of an underground launch control facility assigned to Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, on March 24, 1967. He has publicly stated over a span of twenty-five years, that all ten of his ICBMs became inoperable and that eight days earlier, on March 16, 1967, a similar incident occurred at another missile launch control facility,” a press release distributed by the group reads.

Salas will be joined by three other former Air Force members: former USAF captain and nuclear missile targeting officer Robert Jamison, former USAF captain and nuclear missile crew commander David Schindele, and former USAF lieutenant and missile test office Robert Jacobs.

The group previously raised over $13,000 on GoFundMe to provide funding for the event, and an extra undetermined amount to spend on lobbying Congresspeople on Capitol Hill.

“It is time for the U.S. Congress to hold public hearings on the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP). There are many ex-military witnesses who can verify UFO incidents of nuclear weapons bases,” Salas says on the campaign’s page. “All funds from this fundraiser will be used support a press conference and lobbying activities in Washington DC with some of these witnesses in the coming months. The current period in time represents a unique opportunity to promote open and public disclosure of long held secrets by government agencies. Any amount would be appreciated. Thank you.”