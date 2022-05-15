Rice Krispies Treats Gets in on the Cinnamon Trend With New Flavor

✖

As flavors go, there are few more popular right now than cinnamon. Last month, Krispy Kreme unveiled a Cinnamon Toast Crunch milk-flavored doughnut while Cinnamon Toast Crunch also took on peanut butter with a new Creamy Cinnamon Spread. There's also cinnamon-flavored milks and seasonings and coffee creamers and pretty much you name it, you can get it with cinnamon and now that includes Rice Krispie Treats. The beloved brand announced last week the launch of the new Rice Krispies Treats Homestyle Cinnamon Sugar flavor, bringing together the popular flavor with the classic and beloved treat.

According to Rice Krispies, flavor is a fun new twist on the classic and features not only a dusting of cinnamon sugar, but extra marshmallows in every bite. The flavor joins the existing Rice Krispies Treats Homestyle flavors Original, and Chocolate and the best part is that they are available now at grocery stores nationwide.

"Whether you're a busy parent packing lunchboxes or a grown-up kid craving a taste of childhood, fans can enjoy this deliciously sticky, simple snack any time of day and be transported to a homey kitchen in just one bite," Heidi Ray, senior director of brand marketing for Kellogg's Portable Wholesome Snacks said in a statement. "What's more, this is the first-ever Cinnamon Sugar flavor for our Rice Krispies Treats brand, and we're excited to add it to our beloved line of Homestyle bars."

And when it comes to beloved snacks expanding their flavors, Rice Krispies isn't alone. Last week Goldfish also announced the launch of their latest flavor. The popular cracker snack announced that they are teaming up with the iconic Old Bay Seasoning for a limited-edition Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish Crackers. With Old Bay being a seasoning that fans put on pretty much anything, adding them to Goldfish is something that just seemed like a natural extension. Those crackers are available for a limited time.

What do you think of the new Rice Krispies Treats Homestyle Cinnamon Sugar flavor? Will you be giving this Rice Krispies treat variety a try? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!