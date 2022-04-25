Krispy Kreme Unveils Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milk-Flavored Doughnuts

✖

The good about something like Cinnamon Toast Crunch is that it not only happens to be a dynamite cereal in its own right, but the cinnamon-infused milk remaining in the bowl after the cereal has been eaten is equally as tasty as the breakfast itself. Krispy Kreme is going all-in on the cinnamon-flavored milk, partnering with the cereal to introduce a new line of Cinnamon Toast Crunch milk-flavored doughnuts.

Monday, the doughnut chain unveiled three new offerings that doughnut fiends can try out in the coming weeks. The base doughnut is Krispy Kreme's iconic original glazed only now, the glaze has been infused with a "cinnamon milk" flavoring made from real Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal.

Then there's the Cinnamon Milk Glaze Doughnut and Cream Cheese, the base doughnut with cream cheese added on top. The third and final entry in the line is the Cinnamon Milk Glazed Doughnut with Dulce de Leche covering the exterior of the doughnuts. Both of these choices are then topped with a fair amount of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal pieces.

"Partnering again with Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ is great and we know there's a lot of desire for cereal milk inspired treats. The creamy, cinnamony glaze on our light, fluffy doughnut is a great new taste combination that our fans will love!" Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in a press release.

The doughnuts will be available for purchase individually, or you'll also be able buy a dozen in a special edition cereal box-inspired Krispy Kreme box. The box even comes complete with a word search on the back.

Earlier this month, the chain also unveiled its limited-time spring doughnuts. More details on those goodies can be found below: