Goldfish Teams Up With Iconic Old Bay Seasoning for New Limited Edition Snack

How do you improve upon a classic? That's an age-old question across pretty much any subject or category you can think of, but when it comes to snacks, Goldfish crackers has come up with a clever answer: just pair two classics together to create something new and unique. That's right, snacks are going for the team up. On Monday, Goldfish announced the release of a new limited-edition flavor pairing the iconic snack that smiles back with another beloved classic, Old Bay for the new Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish Crackers. The new flavor is available now.

Old Bay is an iconic seasoning. The seasoning, which is made from a blend of 18 herbs and spices including black pepper, paprika, celery salt and red pepper flakes, has gone unchanged in more than 75 years and has a wildly devoted fanbase both along the Chesapeake Bay where the recipe originated and nationwide. Fans put the seasoning on pretty much everything — including Goldfish, which is why the two brands have come together for the limited-edition flavor.

"Old Bay seasoning is delicious on everything from seafood to French fries and everything else! We know our passionate fans often sprinkle Od Bay on their favorite recipes and snacks, including Goldfish crackers," Jill Pratt, Chief Marketing Officer, McCormick & Company said in a statement. "With each handful, Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish provides our most loyal fans with another fun, bold way to experience our popular spice blend."

This is actually the second time that Goldfish has teamed up with McCormick to bring to classics together. Last summer, they debuted Frank's RedHot Goldfish, that brought the iconic hot sauce to the cheese crackers. The spicy collision of classics was the most-requested Goldfish flavor on social media at the time and was the fastest selling cracker launch last summer. The Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish Crackers are just the latest variety to enter the Goldfish family which also launched the new "grown up" Mega Bites snacks earlier this year.

"This is the first time Goldfish has created a snacking experience specifically with 'Grown Up' tastes in mind," Janda Lukin, chief marketing officer for Campbell Snacks said in a statement at the time. "We're at the start of a new chapter for the brand and are expanding our offerings and appeal to all groups—in the college dorm, snacking at your desk, wherever that is these days—while remaining a snack for all families. We're excited to keep creating bold and playful snacks and experiences."

Now, if you're a big Old Bay fan and these new Goldfish are in your "must try" category, this is what you need to know. the new Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish are a limited time offering. They are available now wherever Goldfish are sold for a suggested retail price of $2.79 but will only be around while supplies last. That means if you're a big Old Bay fan, you'll want to get in on this sooner rather than later.

Will you be checking out the team up between Old Bay and Goldfish? Is there a flavor pairing that you'd prefer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!