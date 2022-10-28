Rihanna's New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Song "Lift Me Up" Has Fans Floating
Rihanna has released the song "Lift Me Up" – her first new music in five years – which is the end credits song of Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The soulful ballad fits right alongside the general tone of tribute and mournful celebration that hangs over Black Panther 2, following the death of actor Chadwick Boseman in late summer of 2020. l
Not surprisingly, a mega-star of Rihanna's level putting out new music has made the entire world stop and take notice. And in this particular case, we're seeing a deep mix of pop-culture fascination and genuine emotional response to what "Lift Me Up" means in terms of celebrating Boseman's legacy, and helping Marvel fans (and the world) move on from all sorts of dark times lived since 2020.
Scroll below to get a sampling of how people are feeling about Rihanna's new song "Lift Me Up", which can be found on the album Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By:
Listen To Rihanna's "Lift Me Up"
Rihanna lift me up #Rihanna #WakandaForever #liftmeup pic.twitter.com/VTFoG61LiO— ☀️🌊❤️ (@sanbenito31094) October 28, 2022
That new Black Panther helmet is haunting visual for this track. Take it in if you have not yet.
CHECK THEM VOCALS
RIHANNA VOCALS ON LIFT ME UP 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/THUBGTFzJl— 𝖌𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑 🏈 (@gabgonebad) October 28, 2022
This is just a sampling of the vocal power Rihanna is putting into this track. The CHILLS are real.
Taking Me To Heaven
3 seconds into lift me up by rihanna pic.twitter.com/T106lq4rIs— your ultimate 🅿️lug 🇰🇪 (@GimK_) October 28, 2022
As you will see in this list, the divine uplift of Rihanna's new track is being expressed in so many beautiful ways.
Rihanna: Never Knew How Much We Missed You
didn’t realize how much i missed hearing rihanna’s voice and new music from her until it all hit me when i pressed play on lift me up— tejal (@tejschaos) October 28, 2022
That Riri sound has been missing from our lives for so long we never knew how much we missed it. Until now.
TFW You Hear A Future Oscar-Winner
just finished listening to rihanna’s future oscar winning song lift me up pic.twitter.com/WDOwWNHPkr— wiLL (@willfulchaos) October 28, 2022
We got the same feeling the first time we heard Three Six Mafia's "It's Hard Out Hear For A Pimp".
Not Emotionally Ready For This
me 3 seconds into lift me up by rihanna😭😭 pic.twitter.com/blMhg8Sjfz— not wade 😠 (@littlewade98) October 28, 2022
For this song, or this movie. WE ARE NOT READY.
My New Lullaby
HOW RIHANNA GOT ME WITH LIFT ME UP. pic.twitter.com/4p6FnetsTo— ً (@farewrll) October 28, 2022
This is the kind of song that just makes bedtime right.
The Haters Say...
With “Lift Me Up”, Rihanna remembers the late Chadwick Boseman.
Y’all: pic.twitter.com/d2Z5XGLgGd— The Moment. (@itsKARY_) October 28, 2022
Rihanna returning for a ballad is NOT what some fans had in mind for her grand return.
Where's the Beat Drop?
Gay Rihanna fans waiting for the beat to drop on Lift Me Up pic.twitter.com/obl4aNqwSh— b (@the_petshopboy) October 28, 2022
Rihanna has made so many club-banger songs her fans can't be faulted for expecting it...
WE ALL FLOAT NOW
Lift Me Up by Rihanna got everybody like this … pic.twitter.com/BEwxyzOcC5— amaurygoya🧃 (@alwaysglo_) October 28, 2022
The whole world is gonna feel uplifted today.