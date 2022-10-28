Rihanna's New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Song "Lift Me Up" Has Fans Floating

By Kofi Outlaw

Rihanna has released the song "Lift Me Up"  – her first new music in five years – which is the end credits song of Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The soulful ballad fits right alongside the general tone of tribute and mournful celebration that hangs over Black Panther 2, following the death of actor Chadwick Boseman in late summer of 2020. l

Not surprisingly, a mega-star of Rihanna's level putting out new music has made the entire world stop and take notice. And in this particular case, we're seeing a deep mix of pop-culture fascination and genuine emotional response to what "Lift Me Up" means in terms of celebrating Boseman's legacy, and helping Marvel fans (and the world) move on from all sorts of dark times lived since 2020. 

Scroll below to get a sampling of how people are feeling about Rihanna's new song "Lift Me Up", which can be found on the album Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By:

Listen To Rihanna's "Lift Me Up"

That new Black Panther helmet is haunting visual for this track. Take it in if you have not yet.

CHECK THEM VOCALS

This is just a sampling of the vocal power Rihanna is putting into this track. The CHILLS are real.

Taking Me To Heaven

As you will see in this list, the divine uplift of Rihanna's new track is being expressed in so many beautiful ways.

Rihanna: Never Knew How Much We Missed You

That Riri sound has been missing from our lives for so long we never knew how much we missed it. Until now.

TFW You Hear A Future Oscar-Winner

We got the same feeling the first time we heard Three Six Mafia's "It's Hard Out Hear For A Pimp".

Not Emotionally Ready For This

For this song, or this movie. WE ARE NOT READY.

My New Lullaby

This is the kind of song that just makes bedtime right.

The Haters Say...

Rihanna returning for a ballad is NOT what some fans had in mind for her grand return.

Where's the Beat Drop?

Rihanna has made so many club-banger songs her fans can't be faulted for expecting it...

WE ALL FLOAT NOW

The whole world is gonna feel uplifted today.

