Rihanna's New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Song "Lift Me Up" Has Fans Floating

Rihanna has released the song "Lift Me Up" – her first new music in five years – which is the end credits song of Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The soulful ballad fits right alongside the general tone of tribute and mournful celebration that hangs over Black Panther 2, following the death of actor Chadwick Boseman in late summer of 2020. l

Not surprisingly, a mega-star of Rihanna's level putting out new music has made the entire world stop and take notice. And in this particular case, we're seeing a deep mix of pop-culture fascination and genuine emotional response to what "Lift Me Up" means in terms of celebrating Boseman's legacy, and helping Marvel fans (and the world) move on from all sorts of dark times lived since 2020.

Scroll below to get a sampling of how people are feeling about Rihanna's new song "Lift Me Up", which can be found on the album Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By: