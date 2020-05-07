Ryan Reynolds Jokes New Ad Was Originally Meant to Attack Hugh Jackman’s Coffee Company

✖

Ryan Reynolds has been doing a lot for COVID-19 relief. The actor donated $1 million to coronavirus relief as well as donating 30% of his company Aviation Gin's online order proceeds to bartenders. Today, Reynolds continued his support of bartenders by posting a hilarious new ad for his gin company. Unsurprisingly, Reynolds took a jab at Hugh Jackman in the caption of his video. In case you've somehow missed it, the actors best known for playing Wolverine and Deadpool have a wonderful, ongoing faux feud that they continue to post about on social media. Their hilarious history together began when Reynolds starting pushing for Jackman to show up as Wolverine in the Deadpool films. Jackman refused, and they've been going after each other in various ways ever since.

“We shot this last year as an attack ad on a *certain* coffee company... and it kinda evolved into a quarantine ad to help #TipYourBartenders,” Reynolds wrote. The actor is clearly taking a jab at Jackman’s Laughing Man Coffee company, although Jackman played dumb in the comments. “Starbucks?,” he asked. You can watch the ad in the post below:

Jackman and Reynolds often reference each other's beverage companies. In fact, they even called a truce last year by creating commercials for each other. Recently, Jackman claimed the truce lasted a year, but we’re inclined to disagree with that fact. Since the supposed truce, Jackman has done everything from “accidentally” leak a video of himself talking negatively about Reynolds to making fun of him during last year’s Sexiest Man Alive announcement, and asking the Internet chose between them in a “who wore it best” photo. Truce or no truce, the content between Jackman and Reynolds never stops bringing us joy.

In a recent video, Reynolds also shared a message about the coronavirus and joked about counting on celebrities during these trying times. "We need to work together to flatten the curve, and fight off COVID-19," Reynolds says in the video. "I think, in time of crisis, I think we all know it's the celebrities that we count on most. They're the ones who are gonna get us through this. Right after healthcare workers, of course, first responders, people who work in essential services, ping pong players, mannequins – they're great, childhood imaginary friends, 400 other types of people. Look, stay at home, practice social distancing, wash your hands, we are gonna get through this thing. We're gonna get through this thing together."

