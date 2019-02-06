Ryan Reynolds Honors Truce With Beautiful Commercial, But Hugh Jackman Not So Much

Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds and Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman recently called a truce to their war on social media and even created commercials for each other. Unfortunately, only one actor ended up sticking to their word.

Reynolds and Jackman recently decided to celebrate their truce by making commercials for the other’s company. Jackman is part of Laughing Man Coffee while Reynolds is the spokesperson for Aviation Gin, and the two premiered their ads for each other on social media, which you can watch in the video above.

“Me and Ryan recently called a truce on our social media war and we promised to make ads for each other,” Jackman said.

“Yeah, we sure did,” Reynolds said. “I’ve been working 24/7 on an ad for Hugh’s incredible coffee company Laughing Man and he’s been working hard 24/7 I imagine on an Aviation Gin ad so, I’m going to go first. Let’s roll it.”

They then run Reynold’s ad, which delights with vivid imagery and Reynold’s perfect salesman tone, and gets even better when he fits in a few Hugh puns. Reynolds plays up the heroic person behind the company, Hugh Jackman, and even highlights that portions of the profits go to charitable causes.

When it ends he’s pretty proud of it, but Jackman looks worried all the sudden. Jackman then says “I’m not quite ready to show mine yet, let’s just cut it there. It’s not quite finished. Color correcting and all that.” Reynolds wants to just roll it and so they do.

The new clip rolls and Jackman can be seen sitting in a library with a bottle of Aviation Gin on the table. He then speaks to the camera, saying “Ryan Reynolds is a total f****** ass****.” He then pauses for a bit and looks up at the ceiling and then says “the gin is pretty great though… I’ll have to try it someday.”

Jackman then opens the bottle and lays it on its side on the table, letting the gin flow out of the bottle onto the table. The logo of Aviation Gin then pops up onscreen. He then flicks the bottle cap across the table.

Things cut back to the two and Reynolds looks so stunned, and Jackman adds “sorry man, I didn’t think the truce was actually real.”

Reynolds then gave Jackman a “F for effort.” Way to go Hugh, way to go.