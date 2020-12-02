Ryan Reynolds Made an Ad for Match and It Includes Satan Meeting 2020

✖

Ryan Reynolds has become one of the biggest talents in Hollywood thanks to his work as Deadpool, and he has made the role's irreverent brand of comedy into something way bigger than himself. If you are looking for quirky TV promos with cutting humor, Reynolds is your guy. And thanks to his company Maximum Effort, Reynolds and Match have teamed up for one hell of a dating ad that celebrates the year that is 2020.

The promo was released today on Twitter by Reynolds himself. The actor said that a "match made in hell is still a match" nonetheless. As you can imagine, such a tagline sets up a crazy meet-cute, and things only get weirder when you learn this ad shows Satan falling in love with the year 2020.

The ad is strangely cute as it begins with Satan shown in Hell using Match to find his true love. When he matches with a beautiful lady, he is surprised to learn they are named 2020, and things start to fall apart from there. A montage is played behind a Taylor Swift song, and it shows how Satan fell for this objectively awful year.

From stealing toilet paper to setting a dumpster fire, it seems this pair does it all. Satan's girl even tries to bring the devil into a church, so you can see how irreverent this commercial is willing to go. All of this happens to the gentle sound of "Love Story", and we are glad Swift lent this hit song to Reynolds' project.

When asked about this new commercial, Reynolds responded with his branded charm and wit. “Match is responsible for bringing millions of people together and even in this dumpster fire of a year, people somehow found love on Match. We just imagined what a ‘2020 match’ would look like and this video was the natural, slightly warped result. Also this stuff gives me something to think about during the board meetings," the actor shared.

By the promo's end, Satan and 2020 say they aren't excited to leave this year behind, but most everyone else is. The last year has been very difficult to say the least, and it has put a damper on anyone's hope of finding love. Match seems ready to help users discover their special someone regardless of the pandemic, and as the new year approaches, the dating service wants you to know 2021 can mark your big comeback.

What do you make of Reynolds' latest commercial? Is this the best campaign from Match yet?