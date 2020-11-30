Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Donate Half A Million Dollars To Covenant House

✖

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are donating $250,000 to Covenant House Vancouver and $250,000 to Covenant House Toronto. Covenant House is a charity that offers support to the homeless, at-risk, and trafficked youth. Reynolds is offering his donation as a "matching gift" to encourage others to donate. “Ryan and Blake truly understand that young people who are facing homelessness deserve unconditional love and absolute respect. Their generous donation and compassionate support mean so much to Covenant House and we are truly grateful for their continued friendship. Just like Ryan and Blake, we hope this gift highlights the value of each and every youth; and inspires others to open their hearts to those struggling with the crisis of homelessness,” said Krista Thompson, CEO of Covenant House Vancouver, in a press release.

Reynolds says, “Covenant House provides love, hope and stability for at-risk youth who’ve fled physical, emotional, and sexual abuse. They do the work of heroes. For us, helping Covenant House this way isn’t a donation, but an investment in compassion and empathy; something the world needs more of. The young people who pass through the doors of Covenant House more often than not have a story marked by extraordinary trauma. They are so much more than that trauma. They have so much to offer the world. Matching this gift is saying you believe in them. You believe in the power of compassion to transform the trajectory of a human being.”

In the press release, Covenant House states that, "COVID-19 has presented Covenant House with new and evolving challenges, and the organization continues to provide essential services to youth experiencing homelessness. The pandemic has impacted every youth in profound ways, but exactly how depends very much on their own individual circumstances. Job losses increased anxiety, and the Opioid Crisis are just a few of the challenges youth are facing. Those interested in supporting the Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Match Campaign can do so here for Vancouver or can visit Covenant House Toronto’s website."

