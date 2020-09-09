Ryan Reynolds Brings Rick Moranis Out of Retirement for Mint Mobile Commercial

The one and only Rick Moranis has finally come out of retirement for an on-screen appearance, though the long-awaited return has come from the unlikeliest of sources. On Wednesday morning, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds released a commercial for Mint Mobile, announcing the company's new $30 unlimited plan. A few seconds into the commercial, Reynolds welcomes Rick Moranis into the frame, comparing his absence to Mint Mobile's absence of an unlimited plan.

Of course, any movie fan who grew up in the '80s or '90s will be beyond delighted to see Moranis return, even if it's just for a commercial. The actor starred in movies like Ghostbusters, Spaceballs, and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, only to retire from acting almost entirely. Outside of a few vocal performances, Moranis is been out of the spotlight since Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves! in 1997. Fortunately, he's finally back. You can check out the commercial below.

Today @Mintmobile is launching unlimited for just $30 AND bringing back Rick Moranis. Suck it, 2020. pic.twitter.com/N1sl7mYchF — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 9, 2020

Once Reynolds welcomes Moranis into the frame for the Mint commercial, he reveals that he really doesn't have anything for him to say. Moranis simply shrugs and gives the camera one of his patented bewildered looks and walks away.

It's hard to believe that Moranis chose this commercial as his first on-screen appearance in over 20 years, especially considering he's turned down other opportunities in recent memory. Most thought they wouldn't see him until the Disney+ reboot of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids arrived, which made headlines when it confirmed that Moranis would be reprising his role as Wayne Szalinski. Josh Gad will also star in the series, playing an adult version of Wayne's son.

Here's the official synopsis for the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids series:

"Aware that the family ties have loosened over time but seemingly afraid to confront anyone directly. He has been tinkering alone in his attic for decades, dealing with the grief of losing his wife. When we first meet him, he has accidentally shrunk himself and is flying around on a shrunken drone — seemingly lost in a continuous of tinkering and experimenting that often puts himself and his family in jeopardy. He later reveals he shut himself away to try and invent a solution to help shrink Diane's cancer but found it hard to cope when he ran out of time. His guilt and shame is palpable. Through the crisis of the kids getting shrunk, the truth emerges and the bonds begin to redevelop between him and his kids."

