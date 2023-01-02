Salt Bae Fans Shocked Hearing Him Speak for First Time in New Year's Message

Fans of the infamous Salte Bae were in for a surprise when he spoke in a New Year's message on his Instagram account. For those who have been following Nusret Gökçe's career ever since the Turkish restaurateur went viral in 2017 for the expressive way he sprinkles salt onto steaks, hearing him speak is a rarity. Usually, he's posing with customers or other celebrities at his line of luxury steak houses, or getting in trouble for crashing the World Cup Final. In one of Salt Bae's most recent Instagram videos to ring in the new year, he thanked his 49 million followers for their support over the last 12 months.

"Thanks to you we are who we are!! Motivation organization operation 2023 #saltbae #saltlife #salt," he wrote in the Instagram caption. "Hi, everyone! I am so proud of myself because we did it. 2022: our best, best year," he said in the video. "I hope again, more and more. 2023: our best year. I wish all the best. Happy New Year. I love you all. I am extremely happy because of you.Welcome 2023. We are ready, waiting for you."

Fans immediately started filling the Instagram video comments with statements sharing their feelings over hearing Salt Bae speak for "the first time." While it's quite possible Salt Bae has spoken in other videos and no one ever noticed, the overwhelming response seems to be that this is the first time his followers have gotten to hear his voice.

"Didn't know you could speak," one comment read, with another adding, "I thought that you can't speak."

Salt Bae Draws Headlines At World Cup Final

Argentina beat France on penalties to secure the 2022 World Cup Final in December, and Salt Bae was on hand to celebrate. Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, was seen celebrating with players Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, and Lisandro Martinez on the field, but he broke FIFA protocol when he kissed and held the 18-carat gold World Cup trophy. Only those who participated in the World Cup Final game were supposed to be allowed on the field, which means there were people looking at FIFA to address the violation.

FIFA released a statement that reads, "Following a review, FIFA has been establishing how individuals gained undue access to the pitch after the closing ceremony at Lusail stadium on 18 December. The appropriate internal action will be taken."

The FIFA website also outlines who is actually allowed access to the coveted trophy. "As one of the most recognised sports symbols in the world and a priceless icon, the original FIFA World Cup Trophy can only be touched and held by a very select group of people, which includes former winners of the FIFA World Cup and heads of state."

Salt Bae can at least take pride in grabbing selfies with the World Cup Final trophy and Argentinian captain Lionel Messi.