Saltburn Star Jacob Elordi Involved in Police Investigation After Alleged Altercation Over Bathwater

Saltburn and Euphoria star Jacob Elordi is reportedly at the center of a new police investigation, stemming from an allegation of assault. According to a report from Australia's Daily Telegraph, Elordi was approached at a hotel in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs by Joshua Fox, a producer of The Kyle & Jackie O Show on KIIS FM. During a Monday morning broadcast of The Kyle & Jackie O Show, Fox alleged that he pranked Elordi by asking him if he could have some of his bathwater, a reference to the infamous scene involving the actor's character in Saltburn. When Elordi asked for filming to stop and for the footage to be deleted, Fox claims that he refused, and the actor allegedly pushed him "against the wall" and placed his hands on his throat. No charges have been filed at this point.

"Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs," the New South Wales Police said in a statement. "Police were told about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday 3 February 2024, a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old man. The man did not sustain any injuries. Inquiries into the incident is continuing."

What Are Jacob Elordi's Upcoming Movies and TV Shows?

Elordi has a number of projects scheduled in the near future, including Guillermo del Toro's highly-anticipated Dr. Frankenstein movie, in which he is stepping in for Andrew Garfield in the role of Frankenstein's monster. Elordi is also expected to appear in On Swift Horses, Parallel, The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Paul Schader's Oh, Canada, and to reprise his role as Nate Jacobs on HBO's Euphoria, teasing in a recent interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that the new batch of episodes will probably have some sort of time jump.

"I hope it's soon, or they're going to have to Benjamin Button me or something," Elordi added, joking, "I'm going to have a bad back walking down the hallway, you know? ...I'm assuming that we'll have to go forward, otherwise it's going to seem like a weird bit."

Will Jacob Elordi Play Superman?

Prior to the casting of David Corenswet in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy, Elordi was another actor that fans wanted to see take on the role for several years — but now we know why that didn't happen. In a recent profile with GQ, Elordi revealed that he was asked by DC to audition for Superman, but decided against it because he views the character as "too dark", after Henry Cavill's iteration of the character definitely took on a grittier tone.

"Well, they asked me to read for Superman," Elordi revealed. "That was immediately, 'No, thank you.' That's too much. That's too dark for me."

