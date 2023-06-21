Priscilla Trailer Released, Sofia Coppola A24 Movie Stars Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi

Priscilla finally has a trailer for Sofia Coppola's A24 biopic. The movie adapts Priscilla Presley's memoir, Elvis and Me: The True Story of Love Between Priscilla Presley and the King of Rock N' Roll. (That book was wrritten by Sandra Harmon.) In the trailer for the A24 feature, fans of their famous love story are treated to some of the aesthetic highlights of Priscilla's look. There's the winged eyeliner and the literal oceans of Aqua Net hairspray. But, there's a measure of tenderness and intrigue that seep into the proceedings as well. Cailee Spaeny stars as Priscilla Presley and she's joined by Jacob Elordi as Elvis. The couple met early in the woman's life and the courtship stretched over a number of years.

Here's a synopsis for the film: "When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a gentle best friend. Through Priscilla's eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame."

This is a developing story…