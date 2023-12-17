Saturday Night Live: Jacob Elordi Hosting in January

During tonight's broadcast of Saturday Night Live, the NBC comedy series confirmed when it will return with new episodes and who will host. Saltburn and Priscilla star Jacob Elordi was confirmed to be the next host for SNL, set to host the episode that will premiere on Saturday, January 20, 2024, marking the first episode of the new year. SNL also confirmed that the episode hosted by Jacob Elordi will feature musical guest Reneé Rapp. This episode of Saturday Night Live will be the first apearance by both Jacob Elordi and Reneé Rapp on the series.

Though previously best known for appearing in the three movies in The Kissing Booth series on Netflix and the HBO series Euphoria, Jacob Elordi has found himself breaking out in a major way, appearing in the critically acclaimed movies Saltburn and Priscila.

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

New Saturday Night Live Hosts

With the SAG-AFTRA Strike still without a resolution, Saturday Night Live is unable to tap actors to host new episodes since previously they would only appear on the series to promote some new work (prohibited by the rules of the SAG-AFTRA strike). As a result comedians and musicians have been the only hosts confirmed for Saturday Night Live season 49 with Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny, and Nate Bargatze taking the spotlight for the first three episodes.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.

