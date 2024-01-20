Euphoria Star Thinks Season 3 Will Have a Time Jump

In February of 2022, HBO officially renewed Euphoria for a third season, promising more installments of the award-winning drama series. It has previously been reported that Season 3 of Euphoria will have a significant time jump, and although the exact details of that have yet to be confirmed, viewers are definitely curious to see what that might entail. Jacob Elordi, who portrays Nate Jacobs on Euphoria, apparently shares that curiosity as well. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Elordi was asked when Season 3 of Euphoria is expected to begin filming, to which he replied: "I don't know, do you know?"

"I hope it's soon, or they're going to have to Benjamin Button me or something," Elordi added, joking, "I'm going to have a bad back walking down the hallway, you know? ...I'm assuming that we'll have to go forward, otherwise it's going to seem like a weird bit."

When Will Euphoria Season 3 Premiere?

Although an exact date for Euphoria Season 3 has not yet been set, HBO boss Casey Bloys has hinted that the new episodes will film at some point this year, ideally for a 2025 release date. As Bloys stressed, a lot of the "practical reality" comes down to scheduling the ensemble cast members. The series was previously believed to begin production in June of 2023, until the Hollywood writers and actors strikes further complicated things, with reports hinting the series would jump ahead five years in time.

"Obviously the cast have all become stars, which you love to see — and Zendaya is obviously a big movie star," Bloys said during a recent appearance. "So, there is a practical reality to that. But it also depends on the stories Sam wants to tell. He's in the thick of writing Season 3 right now and we'll leave it up to him and have those conversations about what he wants to do."

Will Jacob Elordi Play Superman?

Prior to the casting of David Corenswet in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy, Elordi was another actor that fans wanted to see take on the role — but now we know why that didn't happen. In a recent profile with GQ, Elordi revealed that he was asked to audition for Superman, but decided against it because the character is "too dark", after Henry Cavill's iteration of the character definitely took on a grittier tone.

"Well, they asked me to read for Superman," Elordi revealed. "That was immediately, 'No, thank you.' That's too much. That's too dark for me."

What do you think of Jacob Elordi's new comments about Season 3 of Euphoria? Do you hope the new episodes have some sort of time jump? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Euphoria is expected to debut at some point in 2025 exclusively on HBO.