SDCC 2024: New DCU Logo Officially Revealed

DC Studios is looking sharp. During Jim Lee’s spotlight panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, the DC boss unveiled the first-ever official logo for the Warners-owned film studio. Mirroring a classic version of the DC Comics brand, the new logo adds its own flare to inform audiences it’s its own special thing. It’s a great mix of the old and new, and now officially kickstarts the era of DC Studios. It’s quite nice to have something to call this new era now, and you can check out the snazzy new logo in the image below.

The new DC Studios logo revealed at San Diego Comic-Con

Who runs DC Studios?

An entirely new entity formed in 2022, DC Studios is operated by James Gunn and Peter Safran, who share the role of co-CEO as the production house.

“I’ve had a glimpse into what James and Peter are doing, and it really does serve as an exciting indicator of where the new DC is headed under their leadership,” Warner Brothers boss David Zaslav said in the company’s February earnings call. “There’ll be more you’ll hear from them in the months ahead…We’ll have James and Peter take you through in the next few months a full spectrum of what they see over the next 10 years.”

“The good news is, if you’ve seen nothing that we’ve done before, you can watch Superman Legacy, you can watch Creature Commandos, you can watch Peacemaker season two, and you can watch Blue Beetle. All of that,” Safran said in a separate chat with Vanity Fair. “We are trying to minimize audience confusion and maximize their enjoyment.”

The DCU has been teased as a cross-medium franchise that will feature films, television shows, and video games that all share the same continuity.

“If you look at the MCU, there are very few traditional superheroes,” Gunn added. “There was never a guy with a secret identity until Spider-Man in the MCU. Their Cap was turned into a soldier even though he wears a mask. Iron Man outed himself at the end of the first Iron Man because they don’t want to deal with the whole secret identity stuff. But there is a bit more of a fantasy element to DCU, because there are these larger-than-life superheroes and for me, there’s Superman and Clark Kent. They’re two different characters, and you have to find a way to deal with them that’s as grounded as possible within this world of DC.”

The new DC Universe starts later this year with Creature Commandos before expanding with Superman, which is set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.