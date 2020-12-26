A Gingerbread Monolith Has Appeared
The saga of the otherwordly monoliths continues. As San Franciscans awoke Christmas morning, little did they know a monolith had popped up in their midst overnight — one much tastier than its earlier metal counterparts. Between Thursday and Friday, a gingerbread monolith popped up at the top of a hike in San Francisco's Corona Heights park. The towering structure was even assembled with frosting and adorned with festive sprinkles and the like.
Gingerbread monolith atop Corona Heights in San Francisco this morning. And it was briefly framed by a rainbow to boot 🌈 ✨
Merry Christmas to all!!! ❤️🎄💚 pic.twitter.com/9xZHxqo7hh— Lydia Laurenson ❤️ 💫 (@lydialaurenson) December 25, 2020
According to San Francisco parks and rec manager Phil Ginsburg, the department plans on leaving the monolith up until it begins to waste away on its own accord. "Wow. Even makes a Jewish parks director smile," the ranger told KQED. "Looks like a great spot to get baked. We will leave it up until the cookie crumbles."
UPDATE: I asked @RecParkSF General Manager Phil Ginsburg if his staff would take down the gingerbread monolith at Corona Heights Park.
Ginsburg's answer:
"We will leave it up until the cookie crumbles."https://t.co/RrJ7VAilWx— Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitzTheReporter) December 25, 2020
Merry Christmas from San Francisco where a gingerbread monolith appeared overnight at Corona Heights Park. pic.twitter.com/XtQCHrNtuI— Karl Mondon (@karlmondon) December 25, 2020
A mysterious gingerbread monolith appeared at corona heights park. Apparently the aliens are feeling festive. pic.twitter.com/2WsJzsQmDr— Raemond (@RaemondBW) December 25, 2020
the gingerbread monolith is real. so real that i even watched someone lick it, and then i proceeded to say a prayer for them. on that note, merry monolith! pic.twitter.com/ceyGDbKPVB— Josh Ackerman (@joshuaackerman) December 25, 2020
Ok who did the gingerbread monolith? pic.twitter.com/P2RQNT7SGI— Anand Sharma (@aprilzero) December 25, 2020
And, lo, there came a gingerbread monolith to the people, and it was, as the prophesy foretold, a harbinger of deliciousness, for dinner was good. https://t.co/6udUWk9WGD— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 25, 2020
In the perfect act of SF 2020 defiance, there is an expertly-iced gingerbread monolith atop Corona Heights. Miracle? pic.twitter.com/Ik7LKf82MM— Jeffrey Tumlin (@jeffreytumlin) December 25, 2020