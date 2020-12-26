A Gingerbread Monolith Has Appeared

The saga of the otherwordly monoliths continues. As San Franciscans awoke Christmas morning, little did they know a monolith had popped up in their midst overnight — one much tastier than its earlier metal counterparts. Between Thursday and Friday, a gingerbread monolith popped up at the top of a hike in San Francisco's Corona Heights park. The towering structure was even assembled with frosting and adorned with festive sprinkles and the like.

Gingerbread monolith atop Corona Heights in San Francisco this morning. And it was briefly framed by a rainbow to boot 🌈 ✨ Merry Christmas to all!!! ❤️🎄💚 pic.twitter.com/9xZHxqo7hh — Lydia Laurenson ❤️ 💫 (@lydialaurenson) December 25, 2020

According to San Francisco parks and rec manager Phil Ginsburg, the department plans on leaving the monolith up until it begins to waste away on its own accord. "Wow. Even makes a Jewish parks director smile," the ranger told KQED. "Looks like a great spot to get baked. We will leave it up until the cookie crumbles."

Keep scrolling to see the world's most (recently) famous monolith!