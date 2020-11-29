Utah's Mysterious Monolith Case May Have Been Solved Thanks To The Internet

✖

Utah’s mysterious monolith case seems to have been solved thanks to the Internet. If you leave a mystery alone on the web for long enough, someone will crack it. (Just look at how fast Reddit communities around different properties routinely figure out season arcs and twists months in advance.) Well, it seems as though the monolith is actually a leftover set piece from Westworld filming. On Reddit, users isolated the site of the weird rectangle and figured out where it was using Google Earth. Then, using historical imaging data, they figured out that it appeared between August 2015 and October of 2016. So, the HBO show was filming nearby and that means there could have been a set that was simply neglected on the way out of Utah. So, the Bureau of Land Management in the state had to issue a statement. Things get weirder, because now the monolith is gone.

“We have received credible reports that the illegally installed structure, referred to as the “monolith” has been removed from Bureau of Land Management (BLM) public lands by an unknown party. The BLM did not remove the structure which is considered private property. We do not investigate crimes involving private property which are handled by the local sheriff’s office. The structure has received international and national attention and we received reports that a person or group removed it on the evening of Nov. 27.”

The monolith has managed to gather quite the following on social media. It's been a year with zombie minks, murder hornets, and strange occurrences every week. So, sadly a strange alien artifact appearing in Utah was just par for the course. Check out the post on Twitter below as well:

"We have received credible reports that the illegally installed structure, referred to as the “monolith” has been removed by an unknown party. The BLM did not remove the structure which is considered private property..." More: https://t.co/ZXJDGzxDaD pic.twitter.com/xXHdijk496 — BLM Utah (@BLMUtah) November 29, 2020

