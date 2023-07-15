Congress Moves to Release Classified UFO Docs

As UFO conversation ramps up on Capitol Hill, members of Congress are hoping to get classified documents on the matter released to the public. Friday, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) revealed a bipartisan plan to vote on a measure that’d require public disclosure on certain classified documents.

“For decades, many Americans have been fascinated by objects mysterious and unexplained and it’s long past time they get some answers,” Schumer said in a statement released by his office. “The American public has a right to learn about technologies of unknown origins, non-human intelligence, and unexplainable phenomena.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Schumer’s statement continued, “We are not only working to declassify what the government has previously learned about these phenomena but to create a pipeline for future research to be made public. I am honored to carry on the legacy of my mentor and dear friend, Harry Reid and fight for the transparency that the public has long demanded surround these unexplained phenomena.”

The measure will likely be introduced by Schumer and Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) as an amendment to a sweeping defense funding bill that’s goes into effect on the new fiscal year beginning October 1st.

“Our goal is to assure credibility with regard to any investigation or record keeping of materials associated with Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs),” added Senator Rounds. “Relevant documents related to this issue should be preserved. Providing a central collection location and reputable review board to maintain the records adds to the credibility of any future investigations.”

Should the measure be passed, classified documents pertaining to UFOs and UAP—unidentified anomalous phenomena—would have to be publicly disclosed no more than 25 years after being drafted. Furthermore, the measure says the government would have “eminent domain” over technologies or biological “non-human” remains, even if in possession by private parties.

For additional space and cosmic stories, check out our ComicBook Invasion hub here.