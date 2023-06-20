NASA Debunks Viral UFO Video

Days after the bodycams of Las Vegas police officers captured something falling from the sky, NASA has thrown cold water on the notion the object captured on film was an alien craft. According to a new report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal, a new statement from NASA's Planetary Defense Office says the item was "certainly" not a UFO, but rather the bright light from a meteor burning up in the planet's atmosphere.

At the time, police officers were responding to a Las Vegas home after a family called 911 to say they spotted what they thought were alien beings in their backyard. Upon arrival, one of the officer's bodycams captured a glowing green orb falling out of the sky.

NASA, however, says it wasn't a craft but either a meteor or asteroid. "In other words, natural objects which were large enough to be categorized as asteroids prior to entering Earth's atmosphere," a NASA spokesperson told the Review-Journal. Given that it burned up in the atmosphere, the space agency adds, there would have been nothing to crash into anyone's yard.

The story started gaining substantial attention after former intelligence official David Grusch came forward to say the government has possession of "non-human" spacecraft. "We are not talking about prosaic origins or identities," Grusch told The Debrief in an explosive report earlier this month. "The material includes intact and partially intact vehicles."

"A number of well-placed current and former officials have shared detailed information with me regarding this alleged program, including insights into the history, governing documents and the location where a craft was allegedly abandoned and recovered," Christopher Mellon, another former intelligence official, added. "However, it is a delicate matter getting this potentially explosive information into the right hands for validation. This is made harder by the fact that, rightly or wrongly, a number of potential sources do not trust the leadership of the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office established by Congress."

