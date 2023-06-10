WATCH: Bodycam Footage Captures UFO After Backyard Alien Crash Report

Awareness of UFOs is arguably at an all-time high, with even the government putting an increasingly larger spotlight on the matter. Now, one UFO sighting is going viral for a peculiar 911 call and the subsequent bodycam footage captured by one of the responding law enforcement officials. Having happened in early May, an unidentified family called Vegas Metro to tell them they saw two, eight-foot tall beings roaming in their backyard after hearing a crash.

Though the case has been closed as "unfounded" given the responding officers weren't able to find any physical evidence, one of the newly-released bodycam tapes shows a glowing green object seemingly falling out of the sky in the distance.

Police body-cam footage records UFO crash landing in a Las Vegas backyard, followed by local residents calling the police saying two 8ft tall figures with big eyes were in their backyard 😳👽 pic.twitter.com/74FGDNgf3e — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 9, 2023

UFOs have been in the news for much of the week after David Grsuch, a former intelligence official, came forward to say the government reportedly had "non-human" spacecraft in its possession.

"We are not talking about prosaic origins or identities," Grusch told The Debrief. "The material includes intact and partially intact vehicles."

He added, "[This assessment is] based on the vehicle morphologies and material science testing and the possession of unique atomic arrangements and radiological signatures."

"A number of well-placed current and former officials have shared detailed information with me regarding this alleged program, including insights into the history, governing documents and the location where a craft was allegedly abandoned and recovered," former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence Christopher Mellon echoed. "However, it is a delicate matter getting this potentially explosive information into the right hands for validation. This is made harder by the fact that, rightly or wrongly, a number of potential sources do not trust the leadership of the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office established by Congress."

For additional space and cosmic stories, check out our ComicBook Invasion hub here.