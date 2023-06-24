WATCH: New Alleged UFO Video Shows Bizarre Encounter

Weeks after a UFO video in Las Vegas went mega-viral, another such clip from the Midwest is finding itself making waves on social media. A new video from Middletown, Ohio has been making the rounds for showing an alleged UFO hovering just above the city of 50,000. According to the Cincinnati-based WCPO, the video was captured by a citizen named Bryce Garrick, who can be seen getting out of his car to film the alleged craft. The news channel says the Butler County Sheriff's Office didn't receive any calls about the lights, unlike the Las Vegas sighting, nor do dispatchers have any explanations for the sighting.

The channel suggests multiple people saw the craft in in question, though Garrick's video is the most prominent clip available. In it, the reported UFO can be seen hovering in the air, rotating in a clockwise fashion before darting off into the night sky. A local researcher says the craft in the video moves far too fast to be a drone.

"I think the real test of authenticity is if you get a lot of reports of the same thing. Otherwise it's probably fake. And by lots I want to see at least 20 different reports," the Cincinnati Astronomical Society's Bryan Simpson told WCPO. "This is so easy to fake with off the shelf motion graphics software for TikTok likes."

UFOs have been in the news for much of the week after David Grsuch, a former intelligence official, came forward to say the government reportedly had "non-human" spacecraft in its possession.

"We are not talking about prosaic origins or identities," Grusch told The Debrief. "The material includes intact and partially intact vehicles."

He added, "[This assessment is] based on the vehicle morphologies and material science testing and the possession of unique atomic arrangements and radiological signatures."

"A number of well-placed current and former officials have shared detailed information with me regarding this alleged program, including insights into the history, governing documents and the location where a craft was allegedly abandoned and recovered," former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence Christopher Mellon echoed. "However, it is a delicate matter getting this potentially explosive information into the right hands for validation. This is made harder by the fact that, rightly or wrongly, a number of potential sources do not trust the leadership of the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office established by Congress."

