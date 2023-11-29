Shannen Doherty Reveals Cancer Has Spread to Her Bones

Shannen Doherty fought and beat breast cancer a while back, but the Beverly Hills 90210 and Charmed alum revealed in 2020 that her cancer had returned. This upcoming February will mark four years since Doherty appeared on Good Morning America and revealed she had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, explaining that she had been living privately with the diagnosis for about a year. After years of fighting, Doherty has provided a new update, sharing that the cancer has now spread to her bones.

"I don't want to die," Doherty told People shortly before Thanksgiving. "I'm not done with living. I'm not done with loving. I'm not done with creating. I'm not done with hopefully changing things for the better," she added with a smile. "I'm just not – I'm not done."

"People just assume that it means you can't walk, you can't eat, you can't work. They put you out to pasture at a very early age -'You're done, you're retired,' and we're not," Doherty explained of having cancer. "We're vibrant, and we have such a different outlook on life. We are people who want to work and embrace life and keep moving forward."

"My greatest memory is yet to come," she added. "I pray. I wake up and go to bed thanking God, praying for the things that matter to me without asking for too much. It connects me to a higher power and spirituality. My faith is my mantra."

"I know it sounds cheesy and crazy, but you're just more aware of everything, and you feel so blessed. We're the people who want to work the most, because we're just so grateful for every second, every hour, every day we get to be here," she added.

Doherty, who is 52, plans to talk more about her eight-year journey with cancer on her upcoming memoir-style podcast, Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty, which debuts on iHeartRadio on December 6th. In addition to talking about her health, Doherty plans to share details of her career in addition to her relationships, and more highlights from her life.

"I'd rather people hear it from me," Doherty told Good Morning America back in 2020. "I don't want it to be twisted. I don't want it to be a court document. I want it to be real and authentic and I want to control the narrative. I want people to know from me."

You can watch Doherty's interview with People here.