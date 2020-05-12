Kevin Smith Confirms Shannen Doherty Will Appear in Twilight of the Mallrats

✖

Filmmaker Kevin Smith has been hard at work on his long-awaited Mallrats sequel, Twilight of the Mallrats and on Monday night during ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party double feature of Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot!, Smith offered fans an exciting update on the eagerly anticipated film. Shannen Doherty will be appear in Twilight of the Mallrats, reprising her role as Rene Mosier from the original film.

During Monday night's event, Smith shared an anecdote about how he got the idea for a Jay and Silent Bob take on Hollywood movie when Smith himself had a cameo in Wes Craven's Scream 3 and just casually dropped the news about Doherty's return in Twilight of the Mallrats as well.

Since I got the idea for a Jay & Silent Bob in Hollywood movie on the set of SCREAM 3 after the great Wes Craven let me cameo in his flick, I returned the favor (we also shared a birthday). And @DohertyShannen will return with us in TWILIGHT OF THE MALLRATS! #QuarantineWatchParty — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) May 12, 2020

Smith's tweet during the Quarantine Watch Party follows what he revealed on Instagram in April when he revealed the characters that would be making an appearance in the film. While that post did reveal that Rene Mosier would appear in the film, it wasn't clear if she would be portrayed by Doherty. Back in February, Doherty announced that she had been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer and had been living privately with the diagnosis for the past year or so.

"I don't think that I've processed it," Doherty said on Good Morning America. "It's a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways. I definitely have days where I say, 'Why me?' and then I go, 'Well, why not me? Who else besides me deserves this?' None of us do."

She further went on to explain that she wanted people to hear the news from her directly and also wanted people to know that a cancer diagnosis didn't mean their lives were over -- and for her that means continuing to work.

"I thought, people can look at that and say, 'Oh my God, yeah. She can work and other people with stage 4 can work, too.' Our life doesn't end the minute we get that diagnosis," Doherty said.

With Doherty's appearance in Twilight of the Mallrats confirmed, there's only one more appearance that fans are waiting to hear about and that's of Ben Affleck. According to Smith, Affleck's character is currently in the film's script if Affleck wants to come back.

"I did the first draft of Twilight of the Mallrats. Everybody who’s on the poster comes back. I said someplace on Twitter, I was answering questions, and I didn’t mention Shannon Hamilton, that was Ben’s character, but Shannon Hamilton’s character comes back. They all come back.” Smith said. “Whether or not he wants to do it, but right now, Shannon Hamilton’s in the script.”

