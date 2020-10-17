Shannen Doherty Weighs in on Charmed Feud

✖

While there has been some noted conflict between some of the stars of the original Charmed series and the cast of The CW's reboot, for at least one original Charmed One there's nothing but support for the latest set of magical sisters. Shannen Doherty, who played Prue Halliwell for the show's first three seasons, says she thinks simply "what's old is new."

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Doherty showed support for the reboot for a variety of reasons, including the jobs the show provides.

"What's old is new... and I think it's wonderful a new generation can connect with three strong, powerful women, not to mention the many jobs the show provides," Doherty said.

Doherty's support for the Charmed reboot comes in the wake of renewed tensions between the cast of the original series and the cast of the reboot. During a recent live video, Rose McGowan and Holly Marie Combs briefly discussed Charmed. While the conversation was regarding the original series' departure from Netflix, McGowan noted that the reboot series "sucks". The video prompted Jeffery to respond by saying she thought the behavior was "pathetic". Combs has since called for an end to the feud.

However, Jeffery did have kind words for Doherty. Jeffery shared a photo of her father working with Doherty, writing that the actress was "thrilled" for the cast of the reboot.

"In other news, my dad met the lovely @DohertyShannen on set once whilst standing in. He approached her saying his daughter was a new Charmed one (pre-covid!) He told me she was so kind, thrilled for us, and excited to take a picture. She sent her love," Jeffery wrote.

Doherty's comments aren't the first time she's been supportive of the Charmed reboot. In 2018, she even tried to shut down fan booing during Comic Con Paris, reminding fans that the show was a huge opportunity for its new cast.

“I have seen a lot of people be very mean and very negative and cruel to the new show and the new cast,” Doherty said when the booing for Charmed began. “I want to remind everybody that these are three girls who just want to act. They got a huge opportunity, and I would implore everybody to be a little bit kinder.”

As Doherty continued, she brought up the reboot's "positive, good influence." She added that the new Charmed "is a show about three strong women again… I know that it may not be your Charmed, but you should all really pat yourselves on the back and congratulate yourselves, because you’re the most loyal, amazing fans in the world. And because of you, you made it a show that a younger generation wants to see."

What do you think of Doherty's stance? Let us know in the comments.