Skittles Brings Pride Packs Back For a Second Year

In June, the LGBTQ+ community celebrates Pride Month with people all across the world taking part in the festivities and now, for the second year in a row, Skittles is getting in on the Pride celebration by ditching their iconic rainbow for limited-edition Pride Packs featuring colorless candies and packages in support of GLAAD, the world's leading LGBTQ+ media advocacy group.

During the month of June, $1 per pack of the special Skittles Pride Packs purchased will be donated to GLAAD, up to $100K. The Pride Packs feature the Original Five Fruity Flavors of Skittles -- strawberry, orange, grape, green apple, and lemon -- and will be available on Walmart.com and Target beginning mid-May as well as with additional availability at select Walmart, Kroger, Albertson's, and other locations beginning at the end of May and into early June. The packs are available in 4oz Share Size Packs with a suggested retail of $1.49-$1.99 and 15.6oz resealable Sharing Size Stand Up Pouches with a suggested retail of $3.29-$3.99.

"Skittles is passionate about advocating for the LGBTQ+ community, which is why we have chosen to bring back Skittles Pride Packs as a symbol of our cemented efforts and support for the community. Through the return of Skittles Pride packs, we emphasize our commitment to not only being a great place to work, where all Associates can feel seen and accepted, but also our commitment to people in our communities by continuing to shape a world that is connected, caring and celebratory," said Sarah Long, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Wrigley North America. "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with GLAAD to support the important work they do year-round. Skittles giving up their rainbow means so much more than just removing the colors from our Skittles packs, and we're excited to use our platform to do our part in driving visibility for the LGBTQ+ community, creating better moments and more smiles."

"For another year, Skittles is giving up its traditional rainbow colors for Pride Month, highlighting its ongoing commitment to supporting and uplifting the LGBTQ community," said John McCourt, GLAAD Senior Director. "Visibility from beloved brands like Skittles has a powerful and unique opportunity to reach parents and young Americans with calls to stand with LGBTQ people during Pride month and beyond. The proceeds from the Skittles Pride Packs will help to support GLAAD's culture-changing work and programs, including our ongoing efforts to work through media to combat anti-LGBTQ discrimination."

