Skittles Commemorating Flight Into Space With Limited Edition Zero-G Packs

Earlier this week, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos made headlines when he went to the edge of space and during his historic flight on Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft, the billionaire had a little bit of fun with the brief weightlessness his flight allowed him to experience. Bezos threw Skittles at his fellow passengers in a game of zero-gravity catch. It marked the first time the popular candy had ever left Earth's atmosphere and now, to commemorate the experience, Skittles has announced a new, limited-edition Zero-G pack.

The new Zero-G pack will feature "intergalactic, aluminum packaging" and will contain only blue and purple candies featuring the flavors Pineapple Passionfruit, Raspberry, and Berry Punch. According to photos of the packaging, the label boasts that the candy "now floats in space". You can check that out for yourself below.

"Skittles is always looking for ways to surprise fans, both earthlings and extraterrestrials, with shocking innovation," Fernando Rodrigues, Mars Wrigley Senior Brand Manager for Skittles said in a statement. "We're thrilled to bring better moments for fans by marking Skittles' first trip to space with limited edition packs and look forward to pushing the boundaries of confectionary space exploration."

Limited Edition Zero-G SKITTLES have been through rigorous testing & space camp. They're guaranteed to actually float while in space. Check back on our social pages to see how you can get your hands on a pack of these! https://t.co/ZFq5qYPyJq pic.twitter.com/xEHFpqlDCL — SKITTLES (@Skittles) July 22, 2021

As for how to get your hands on a pack of Zero-G Skittles, candy fans will want to follow Skittles on social media for details on how they might end up lucky enough to get their hands on a pack of this limited-edition treat later this summer. Also, in addition to this limited-edition offering, Skittles is making a donation to the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in support of inspiring the next generation of innovators and explorers.

Will you be trying to get your hands on a pack of Zero-G Skittles? What is your favorite flavor of Skittles? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.