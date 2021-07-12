Sonic Launches Limited-Time Shark Week Slush

✖

Shark Week kicked off today (Sunday, July 11) on Discovery and for fans looking for a sweet treat to get them through the beloved week-long celebration of all things shark, Sonic has released a new, limited-time Shark Week Slush. According to Chewboom, the Shark Week Slush is available at participating Sonic locations nationwide for a limited time to coincide with Discovery and discovery+'s event.

The Shark Week Slush is an Icy Blue Coconut Slush that's topped with real strawberries and two Shark Gummies - so they look like they're "swimming" in the water. On the Sonic website, there's also the option to add Nerds Candy for an additional charge. The Shark Week Slush has a suggested retail price of $2.99 for a medium and again, is a limited time offering.

Shark Week this year runs from July 11 through July 18 and will deliver more shark-themed programs than ever before between Discovery Channel and discovery+.

Per a press release, "Shark Week, television’s longest-running, and most anticipated summer event returns for its 33rd year with bigger sharks and bigger bites on Sunday, July 11th and continues through Sunday, July 18th. This year will deliver the most Shark Week shows ever across Discovery and discovery+. With more shark programming than ever before including a shark movie festival across Discovery platforms leading up to Shark Week, Discovery’s first-ever shark competitive docu-series, Shark Academy, and the return of shark-themed episodes of Josh Gates Tonight, Shark Week 2021’s jawesome lineup will deliver all-new groundbreaking shark stories revealing remarkable insights into the mysterious world of these magnificent creatures. In addition, celebrities including William Shatner, Tiffany Haddish, Brad Paisley, the cast of Jackass and many others will be diving into the water for extraordinary shark adventures."

The release continued, "Shark Week 2020 reeled in viewers with its jaws-dropping lineup delivering incredible shark stories and celebrating the 20th anniversary of Air Jaws. Shark Week 2020 drove Discovery to be the #1 cable network in Prime Time for the week among both Persons 25-54 and Persons 18-49, no exclusions, as the network took audiences to oceans around the world revealing insights into the mysterious world of these magnificent creatures."

You can find out more about Shark Week 2021 here.

Will you be checking out Sonic's Shark Week Slush? Let us know in the comments.