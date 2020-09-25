Star Wars: Disney Still Aims to Open Galactic Starcruiser Hotel in 2021

✖

Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser Hotel is still set to open in 2021 according to Disney. Attractions Magazine has some new shots of the building’s exterior. There’s a lot of new windows that fans are trying to figure out how these features fit into the overall picture for the Galactic Starcruiser. There’s some observation that some windows in the hotel will be projecting the surface of the planet Batuu. There was some concern that the coronavirus pandemic would hold everything up for next year. However, due to Disney having little trouble with Walt Disney World down in Florida, things are moving ahead at basically the same clip as before. So, if you had plans to be there for the first week in 2021, there’s no reason to worry about your reservation just yet.

Comicbook.com’s Jamie Lovett broke down the announcement of the state of the art Hotel and resort late last year. Check out what he had to say about the Halcyon and what Disney has planned.

“Visitors to Florida's Walt Disney World Resort will soon be able to enjoy staying in a resort straight out of a galaxy far, far away. Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is opening this week, adding a new feature to the Star Wars-themed Galaxy's Edge section of Disney Parks,” Lovett began. “In 2021, another new addition, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser resort, will take visitor immersion into the Star Wars universe to the next level. The resort intends to make guests feel like they’re staying aboard a starship from the Star Wars universe.”

‘The first details about the Galactic Starcruiser resort were revealed at this year's D23 Expo. Walt Disney Parks chairman Bob Chapek revealed during the Disney Parks presentation that Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will offer a two-night itinerary where guests arrive and depart together, similar to the Disney Cruise Line,” he continued. “They will then experience their own Star Wars story within the Starcruiser resort.”

“Guests will board the Halcyon, a ship known for service to exotic locales. They’ll stay in well-furnished ship cabins, enjoy dining aboard the ship, visit the Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu, and more,” Lovett added. “All throughout, guests can participate in onboard activities and interact with characters, crew, and other passengers to become a part of the broader Star Wars story.”

