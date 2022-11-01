Starbucks Holiday Menu Reportedly Launching This Week

Now that Halloween has come and spooky season is starting to fade into memory for another year, things are starting to shift towards all things winter and holiday, particularly when it comes to food and beverages. For coffee lovers, that means we've entered the time of year when popular chains start to reveal and launch their holiday seasonal offerings and when it comes to Starbucks, we might be getting this year's lineup sooner than one might think. Over on Instagram, snack blogger Markie Devo recently shared a preview of what is reportedly Starbucks' winter menu lineup, noting that the menu will be available starting on Wednesday, November 2nd.

If the post is accurate — and some of what Devo shared does appear to be accurate, specifically the holiday merchandise and packaged coffee blends which were recently confirmed by Starbucks — it appears that the 2022 holiday lineup from the coffee giant doesn't include any new beverages this year. Instead, there are returning favorites Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Sugar Cookie Almond milk Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Irish Cream Cold Brew. On the snack side of things, the Snowman Cookie, Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, Reindeer Cake Pop and Cranberry Bliss Bar all make their return and are joined by the new Chocolate Pistachio Swirl. Perhaps most disappointing for fans, however, is that there appears to be no sign of a return for the Gingerbread Latte or the Eggnog Latte. The Eggnog Latte disappeared from the holiday menu last year, much to fan dismay.

In terms of the reported timing of the Starbucks holiday menu, if it does in fact arrive on Wednesday, it will be in keeping with last year's holiday menu arrival. Last year, Starbucks launched their 2021 red cup design, thus "officially" kicking off the holiday season on November 4th.

As for other coffee companies and their holiday offerings, Caribou Coffee launched their holiday menu today (Monday, October 31st). Their lineup this year includes the Ho Ho Mint Mocha, Fa La Latte (an egg nog and espresso beverage that is available hot, nitro, or iced), Spicy Mocha, Iced Crafted Press with Egg Nog Cold Foam, the Maple Waffle Breakfast Sandwich, Ho Ho Mint Cake Pop, and Gingerbread loaf cake.

