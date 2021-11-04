Starbucks Reveals Holiday 2021 Cups and First-Ever Non-Dairy Holiday Drink

With Halloween in the rearview, the holiday season is upon us and on Thursday, November 4th the season will “officially” begin – at least for coffee lovers. On Thursday, Starbucks releases their 2021 red cup designs as well as their holiday menu – including the first-ever non-dairy holiday drink! On Wednesday, Starbucks revealed the new cup designs and this year’s offerings include not just classic red and green hues, but a pop of lilac as well.



The cups this year come in four different designs, each looking a bit like a festive package. There is a cup that features lilac and white ribbons and sparkles, one with bold green letters spelling out Starbucks, a “candy cane” style cup, and even one that has a bit of a retro feel. Each cup features a “gift tag” on the design as well.



As for the menu, Peppermint Mocha returns for its 19th year this year. Other returning favorites are Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, and Iris Cream Cold Brew. Joining the lineup is the new Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte – the first-ever non-dairy holiday drink offering. This new addition features blonde espresso, sugar cookie flavored syrup, almond milk, and colorful cookie sprinkles. It is available hot or iced. Favorites are returning to the food menu as well, including the Cranberry Bliss Bar, along with Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, Snowman Cookie, and a chocolate-frosted vanilla cake Reindeer Cake Pop.



Notably absent from the holiday menu, however, is the Eggnog Latte. The first holiday beverage introduced by Starbucks back in 1986, the fan-favorite will not be returning this year. According to a company spokesperson, baristas will be able to suggest “an alternative holiday beverage” for customers.



“As a standard course of business, we continually evaluate the items on our menu, using various criteria to ensure we are meeting the needs of our customers and our business priorities,” a Starbucks spokesperson told KIRO 7 news.



“Our partners will be happy to recommend an alternative holiday beverage like the new Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte or the classic Peppermint Mocha.”



Starbucks launches their 2021 holiday menu and red cups on November 4th.