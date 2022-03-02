Starbucks Reveals New Spring Lineup

Starbucks has revealed its spring 2022 lineup, including the introduction of a new Shaken Expresso drink as well as some new and returning packaged coffees and ready-to-drink beverages. On Tuesday, Starbucks announced the new Iced Toasted Vanilla Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and the new drink is available starting today, March 1st.

According to Starbucks, the new Iced Toasted Vanilla Oatmilk Shaken Espresso is made with Starbucks Blonde espresso and notes of carmelized vanilla, shaken together with ice and topped with oatmilk for a cold beverage with under 200 calories. The Iced Toasted Vanilla Oatmilk Shaken Espresso joins two other Shaken Espresso drinks — the Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and the Iced Chocolate Almondmilk Shaken Espresso — on the permanent, year-round Starbucks menu in locations in the United States.

For those enjoying Starbucks at home, there are two new limited edition packaged coffees available as well. The brand announced Starbucks Honey & Madagascar Vanilla Flavored Coffee, which features subtly sweet honey and rich vanilla coming together in “a vibrant springtime coffee” and Starbucks Spring Day Blend, described as a wonderfully balanced and smooth coffee with notes of dusted cocoa and dried fruit. Both varieties are available for a limited time where groceries are sold. Starbucks Reserves stores are also offering two whole bean coffees this spring, the new Starbucks Reserve Brazil Fazenda Catanduva and the returning Starbucks Reserve Papua New Guinea Moanti. Starbucks Anniversary Blend is returning for spring as well as is Starbucks Odyssey Blend, which arrives on April 19th.

Outside of coffee offerings, the new Starbucks BAYA Energy drink in Mango Guava and Raspberry Lime flavors will also be available at select Starbucks stores. The Starbucks BAYA is the brands first energy drink, crafted with caffeine found in coffee fruit. They were introduced to grocery stores earlier this year. And in terms of ready-to-drink coffee beverages, the new 72-ounce Starbucks Cold & Crafted on Tap available in Black Unsweetened and Coffee with a Splash of Milk, Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew Splash of Sweet Cream, and Starbucks Tripleshot Zero Sugar Milk Chocolate arrive in grocery stores this month as well.

