Starbucks Fan Favorite Holiday Drink Not Returning This Year

Starbucks is already giving consumers a lump of coal for the holiday season, with the announcement that the fan-favorite Eggnog latte is NOT going to be making a return. In a tweet, Starbucks states that “Eggnog latte is not returning to this year. If you’re looking for a nostalgic Holiday flavor, we recommend our new Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, in the US, for a modern twist on a Holiday classic!” Needless to say, that announcement is already kind of setting the new Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte up for an uphill battle, as fans are seemingly not going to embrace the change with open arms.

Eggnog latte is not returning to this year. If you’re looking for a nostalgic Holiday flavor, we recommend our new Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, in the US, for a modern twist on a Holiday classic! — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 3, 2021

Here are the top three responses to Starbuck’s announcement that the Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte is replacing the Eggnog Latte this year:

“Just the other day I was thinking about it being eggnog latte time… so boo-hoo on this news.” —@AQUARIANDRAGON Thank you for responding but it will never be the same 😔 — @Seidi_Lady We aren’t looking for nostalgic flavor.We are looking for the drinks we actually like.#bringbackeggnoggstarbucks — @ginnycope

As you can see, not the greatest consensus for the Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte’s debut…

It’s not all bad news, as Starbucks will still offer a lineup of fan-favorite drinks, as part of their annual holiday season promotion. You can get rundown of Starbucks’ full holiday season menu, below (via Starbucks website):

NEW Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte – We combine sugar cookie–flavored syrup with Starbucks® Blonde Roast espresso and almondmilk over ice, and then add red and green sprinkles.

– We combine sugar cookie–flavored syrup with Starbucks® Blonde Roast espresso and almondmilk over ice, and then add red and green sprinkles. Peppermint Mocha – Espresso and steamed milk join peppermint-flavored syrup and mocha sauce—all topped with whipped cream and dark-chocolate curls.

– Espresso and steamed milk join peppermint-flavored syrup and mocha sauce—all topped with whipped cream and dark-chocolate curls. Toasted White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino® blended beverage – Frappuccino® Roast coffee, milk and caramelized white chocolate flavors get topped with whipped cream, sugar sparkles and crispy white pearls.

– Frappuccino® Roast coffee, milk and caramelized white chocolate flavors get topped with whipped cream, sugar sparkles and crispy white pearls. Chestnut Praline Latte – Espresso and steamed milk with notes of caramelized chestnut and spices. Finished with whipped cream and spiced praline crumbs.

– Espresso and steamed milk with notes of caramelized chestnut and spices. Finished with whipped cream and spiced praline crumbs. Caramel Brulée Latte – Rich caramel brulée sauce meets espresso and steamed milk. For the finishing touch—whipped cream and a caramel brulée topping.

– Rich caramel brulée sauce meets espresso and steamed milk. For the finishing touch—whipped cream and a caramel brulée topping. Irish Cream Cold Brew – Our Starbucks® Cold Brew is sweetened with Irish cream–flavored syrup and finished with sweet cream cold foam and a strike of cocoa powder.

Starbucks Holiday Season Menu is now available.