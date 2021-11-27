Stephen Sondheim: Celebrities Pay Tribute to the Musical Theater Icon Following His Death

On Friday, the world of American musical theater and entertainment itself lost a legend with the passing of iconic writer and composer Stephen Sondheim. Sondheim, whose passing was confirmed by an announcement from his lawyer and friend F. Richard Pappas, was 91. Widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in 20th-century musical theater, Sondheim composed music and lyrics for such well-known and beloved productions as Company, Sunday in the Park with George, Gypsy, Sweeney Todd, and West Side Story. A beloved figure even beyond the world of musical theater, Sondheim’s passing is being mourned by millions worldwide with many celebrities also paying tribute to him on social media as well.



Soon after news of Sondheim’s passing broke, celebrities from every corner of entertainment began sharing their memories as well as their experiences with him. For some, the tributes were personal anecdotes about having worked with or met Sondheim while others simply shared the impact his work had on not only their lives but on the lives of others as well.



Born in 1930, Sondheim had a lifelong love of musical theater, beginning after seeing a production of Very Warm of May at the age of nine. He soon after became friends with James Hammerstein, son of iconic playwright and lyricist Oscar Hammerstein II, the latter of which became his mentor. Sondheim himself would go on to serve as a mentor of sorts for Rent creator Jonathan Larson as well as Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.



Lin-Manuel Miranda

Katherine McNamara

Barbara Streisand

Michael Price

Neil Gaiman

Hugh Jackman

Anna Kendrick

I was just talking to someone a few nights ago about how much fun (and fucking difficult) it is to sing Stephen Sondheim. Performing his work has been among the greatest privileges of my career. A devastating loss. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) November 26, 2021

Bernadette Peters

I am so so sad to lose my friend Steve Sondheim He gave me so much to sing about ♥️♥️I loved him dearly and will miss him so much Thank you for all the gifts you gave the world Steve♥️ — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) November 26, 2021

Antonio Banderas

Just about 1h ago I was singing “Being Alive”, the final musical number of #COMPANY in our production here in Spain.

Now I am in home, still with rests of make up on my face crying the death of our maestro. One of the huge legends of musical theatre. A giant. May he RIP #Sondheim pic.twitter.com/7EbDszL0NB — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) November 26, 2021

Josh Gad