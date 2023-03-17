Stranger Things Star Opening Delivery-Only Restaurant

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp is opening a new restaurant, and it sounds pretty good. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stranger Things star Kevin Hasner has officially announced that he's opening a delivery-only restaurant with NextBite called TenderFix that will sell chicken sandwiches as well as plate-based sandwiches, sliders, and tenders. TenderFix is available nationwide via DoorDash, Uber Eats, GrubHub, and Postmates by going to TenderFix.com. Schnapp's costar Finn Wolfhard recently revealed that he's ready to be done with Stranger Things and filming will begin fairly. So with this new venture and filming on Stranger Things Season 5, Schnapp will be busy for the foreseeable future.

I'm excited to partner on this delivery-only chicken restaurant, TenderFix. It's important to me to have something on the menu for everyone, so we have tenders, sandwiches, sliders and delicious MorningStar Farms plant-based options for delivery nationwide from your favorite apps," Schnapp wrote in a statement. "I'm a huge chicken sandwich fan and whenever I order food to my dorm room or during late night study sessions, a chicken sandwich is my go-to item. With TenderFix, you can order it any time, every day, late night and even on Sundays."

Stranger Things 5 Made Netflix Cry

The Stranger Things co-creators recently revealed that their pitch for their yet-to-be-filmed fifth season was a tear jerker. While we'll probably still have to wait a while to see the fifth season, a new interview with the Stranger Things co-creators reveals that it will be pretty emotional. As Ross previously told The Wrap, he and his brother Matt's pitch for the final season left Netflix executives crying.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," Duffer explained. "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

Stranger Things season 4 was split into two different parts. With the first 7 episodes streaming on Netflix in June and was followed by two additional episodes in July. Following Season 4, the streaming service has announced that Season 5 will be the final installment of Stranger Things.

Levy and The Duffer Bros return to direct a majority of Stranger Things season 4, with the original cast returning. Not much is currently known about the plot of the season, but if the trailer is any indicator, we're in for a wild ride. The series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Jamie Bower.

