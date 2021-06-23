Lab Study Claims Subway Tuna Sandwiches Contain No Tuna DNA

Earlier this year, a lawsuit was filed in federal court alleging Subway's tuna sandwiches contained no tuna. According to the suit filed in California, Subway used "a mixture of various concoctions that do not constitute tuna, yet have been blended together by defendants [Subway] to imitate the appearance of tuna." As it turns out, the plaintiffs in the suit may be onto something.

An independent study conducted by the New York Times was unable to find any trace of tuna DNA in the sandwiches the paper had tested. After news of the lawsuit first surfaced, the Times went ahead and had "more than 60 inches worth of Subway tuna sandwiches" tested by a lab in order to see if it was one of the five different tuna species Subway says it uses. While the sandwich chain says it uses skipjack and yellowfin tuna in its tuna mixture, the lab was unable to detect any trace DNA of either of those species.

"No amplifiable tuna DNA was present in the sample and so we obtained no amplification products from the DNA," the Times reports. "Therefore, we cannot identify the species."

It adds, "There's two conclusions. One, it's so heavily processed that whatever we could pull out, we couldn't make an identification. Or we got some and there's just nothing there that's tuna."

Either way, the situation has become a trending topic across social media. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.