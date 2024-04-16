Subway Reportedly Releasing Footlong Cheesy Rollups

Subway isn't planning on moving away from its footlong offerings anytime soon. Weeks after officially rolling out its Footlong Sidekicks, it appears Subway is getting ready to launch another footlong side. According to one snack-tracking Instagram account, rave reviews for the sandwich chain's Footlong Dippers during a testing period were so positive, the snacks will now soon be offered nationwide.

The initial scoop was shared by popular snacking blogger @Snackolator, who reported the Footlong Dippers will soon be offered on a wide release. During the testing period, Footlong Dippers were available in three varieties: Pepperoni & Cheese, Chicken & Cheese, and Double Cheese, something one might instantly connect with Taco Bell's legendary Cheesy Rollups. It's unclear if all three varieties will make the leap to a national release.

The Footlong Dippers are crafted using the chain's new lavash-style bread, which Subway is now using to replace the flatbreads and tortillas as its previously used part of its wider wraps menu overhaul.

"Wraps have become an afterthought on restaurant menus with uninspiring choices and snack-size portions that leave you wanting more," said Paul Fabre, Senior Vice President of Culinary and Innovation. "That insight kickstarted the process of revamping Subway's wraps. We spent over a year creating signature recipes with unique ingredients that bring out the best in our new lavash-style flatbread, and also fuel you up without weighing you down."

It's unclear when the Footlong Dippers will go live nationwide, but they're expected to join the Footlong Sidekicks line, which include Footlong Pretzels, Footlong Churros, and Footlong Cookies.

"The introduction of Sidekicks builds on six decades of equity and expertise in all things footlong," Douglas Fry, President of Subway North America, offered in a press release. "This whole new category on our menu offers Subway fans something they can't get anywhere else and kicks off a year of culinary innovation and delicious new menu items. 2024 may be the most exciting chapter yet in our growth story."

Stay posted to ComicBook.com to keep up with the latest breaking fast-food news.