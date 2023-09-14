Viral Subway Video Teases Arrival of Footlong Pretzels and Cookies

Subway has long been known for its footlong sandwiches but now, it looks like the chain may be adding some other surprises to its menu. A video gaining some serious steam on TikTok shows the arrival of footlong churros, footlong pretzels, and footlong cookies as options on the chain's menu.

In the TikTok, shared by user @omar.masri03, it's shown the churros are available for $2 each while pretzels and cookies sell for $3 and $5 respectively. Not much is known about the items other than what's seen in the video, so it's unclear what Subway's plans for the items consist of.

TODAY confirmed earlier this month that the restaurant was working with Cinnabon on the churro and cookie while Auntie Anne's logo can be seen on the menu by the pretzel.

"As part of Subway's transformation journey, the brand is always testing new ingredients and menu items to deliver better food and a better guest experience," a Subway spokesperson told the news show. "These and other items have been in development for over a year and are being tested at select locations across the U.S."

It's not immediately apparent where exactly these items are being tested at either. Interestingly enough, Subway was just sold to Roark Capital, the holding company the also owns both the aforementioned snackmakers plus dozens of others.

"This transaction reflects Subway's long-term growth potential, and the substantial value of our brand and our franchisees around the world," Subway CEO John Chidsey said in a press release announcing the deal earlier this month. "Subway has a bright future with Roark, and we are committed to continuing to focus on a win-win-win approach for our franchisees, our guests and our employees."

In addition to Cinnabon and Auntie Anne's, Roark Capital also owns Carvel, Moe's Southwest Grill, Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings, Sonic, Jimmy Johns, Dunkin', and Baskin-Robbins amongst others.

Earlier this year, the chain also tested the waters with a footlong potato chip, one that fit snuggly within its bread as one large chip.

"Surprising our fans with unexpected flavor combinations and unique culinary creations is what we do best," Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer at PepsiCo Foodservice said in a release. "We're grateful that our partners at Subway share our passion for creating meals that are as delicious as they are memorable."

Would you be down to try the churro, pretzel, or cookie first? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!