Viral Subway Products Getting National Release in 2024

Subway's new Footlong Sidekicks will soon reach the masses. Days after the sandwich shop announced the permanent addition of its footlong cookie to menus, new marketing materials that have surfaced online are suggesting a massive rollout of two other footlong additions.

Earlier this fall, a viral TikTok teased the arrival of a footlong pretzel produced by Auntie Anne's and a footlong churro produced by Cinnabon being tested at select Subway locations. Now, both of those items are being released nationwide when the calendar flips over to 2024.

When is Subway releasing the footlong cookie?

After a test earlier this year, the footlong cookie will be released at as a permanent menu item at some point in 2024. Judging by the Instagram post above, the three Footlong Sidekicks will be available nationwide on an at least temporary basis beginning January 18th.

"The overwhelming response we received from fans around the country last year let us know that we needed to make the footlong cookie a permanent addition to our menu," Paul Fabre, Senior Vice President, Culinary and Innovation, said of the addition in a press release. "At Cookieway this year, our guests will get a sneak peek of an even better footlong cookie: thick, gooey, packed with chocolate chips and served warm – right out of the oven. It's the perfect pairing with your favorite footlong sub and may even become your favorite footlong after the first bite."

"As part of Subway's transformation journey, the brand is always testing new ingredients and menu items to deliver better food and a better guest experience," a Subway spokesperson told the news show. "These and other items have been in development for over a year and are being tested at select locations across the U.S."